“Five Minutes With” Toronto band Union Duke

Webster’s Dictionary defines “Union Duke” as a raucous collision of alt-rock and twang, bringing crowds to their feet with songs from the heart. Soaring harmonies, driving rhythm, and infectious enthusiasm have seen these five guys from youth to young manhood. With three albums, countless festival stages, and hundreds of thousands of kilometres in the rearview, the band is excited to be touring new music, filming videos, and winning new fans everywhere they go. In the two years since their last record Golden Days, Union Duke has been steadily travelling and unravelling across the country, and they’re ready to share the lessons they’ve learned with a slate of new music. In the coming months, four new songs of love, distance, heartache and revelry will be finding their way into your ears, eyes and hearts.

Name: Union Duke (interview with Matt Warry-Smith)

Genre: Stoke-Folk / Alternative / Country / Bluegrass

Founded: 2010

# of Albums: 3 full length albums, 2 singles

Latest Release: Ladidadida

Latest Single: Ladidadida

Latest Video: Ladidadida

Favourite Restaurant:

Cote de Boeuf

Favourite band as a teenager:

WEEN

Favourite band now:

hmmmmmm so many bands! Foxygen maybe? I’ve been listening to a lot of this band Bread

Guilty Pleasure Song:

I don’t believe in musical guilt

Live Show Ritual:

whiskey and hugs

Favourite local artist:

Friendly Rich!

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

PAstaaaaaa

Queen or College St?

oh man they’re both pretty good. I’m probably on the cusp of leaving my Queen days to enter the College phase of my life

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Gotta rep the hood High Park – hi mom!

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Are these bars? JK night owl fer sure

Road or studio?

The Road

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

What? Roti, duh

Any shows or albums coming up?

Union Duke will be celebrating the release of their new single “Ladidadida” on June 14th at Lee’s Palace in Toronto, with support from Johnson Crook and Freeman Dre & The Kitchen Party. They’ll also be touring through America in the spring and hitting up some Canadian festivals throughout the summer – full details and tickets available at unionduke.com

Event RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/events/385986331996603/

