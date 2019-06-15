“A Day in the Life” with Toronto actor and comedian Natalie Metcalfe

Natalie Metcalfe is a two-time Canadian Comedy Award winning writer/performer who is currently a member of The Second City’s National Touring Company performing in their hit show Take Me Out To The Improv.

Natalie didn’t always know comedy was in her future. In fact, at age 16 she was convinced she would play hockey for Team Canada and tattooed a maple leaf on her lower back tattoo to seal the deal.

On second thought, that’s pretty funny coming from a 5’2 fourth liner. So I guess comedy was always there.

Although the Olympic dream never panned out, many other ones did. She now gets to perform regularly for hundreds of people on a weekly basis. She is lucky enough to work in an environment where her opinions, ideas and points of view are welcomed. In fact, audiences PAY to hear them. She has also been able to live out a life long dream of writing for television. Recently, an animated short she wrote for the show

CANAdoDAday airing on CBC Kids, won a prestigious Prix Jeunesse Award in Germany.

When she’s not eating nachos or preaching about wearing sunscreen she’s performing in Bad Dog Theatre’s hit show HOOKUP. An improvised show where 6 comedians interview 2 audience members and then show them what their lives would look like if they “hooked up”.

Spoiler.

It. Has. Worked. People have actually hooked up/dated after this show.

This past year she was also lucky enough to co-write a web series with the insanely talented Christian Smith (Second City) and Kevin Vidal (Come From Away), for CBC Comedy called Soul Decision Comedy. It is currently nominated for a Canadian Comedy Award for Best Web Series.

She has a few projects on the horizon. So keep in touch and stay tuned!

What ‘hood are you in?

The Junction/Bloor West Village!

7 minute walk to High Park, 5 minute walk to No Frills and 10 minute walk to the Liquor Store. The essentials.

I love my apartment. It’s beautiful and I want you all to come over. Please come over! No pervs allowed.

What do you do?

I’m a sketch comedian/improviser.

I perform at The Second City Toronto with their National Touring Company. I am incredibly lucky because not only do I get to write and perform my own written material, I also get to perform material from Second City past. It’s pretty cool to know that at any moment you could be handed a Tina Fey character to recreate on that historic stage.

I also teach!

Come take my Writing or Improv classes at The Second City Training Centre!

What are you currently working on?

Honestly, myself.

Other than that sweet sweet self care, we just opened our brand new show at Second City called Take Me Out To The Improv. This is our summer/baseball themed show that is largely improvised. It is so much fun to do and you can come see us at the theatre OR we’re performing every Tuesday evening, throughout the summer, 8pm in Yonge-Dundas Square. Your choice!

Where can we find your work?

If you want to see me live and in person, get yourself to The Second City Toronto (51 Mercer St.)

Details and Tickets: www.secondcity.com

You can also catch me every Saturday night 9:30pm at Bad Dog Theatre performing in HOOKUP.

Follow me!

Twitter: @nanametcalfe

Instagram: @nana_metcalfe