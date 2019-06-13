AGO acquires world class collection of historical Caribbean photographs

Toronto’s Black and Caribbean communities have raised $300,000 to bring The Montgomery Collection of Caribbean Photographs to the AGO. The collections of over 3500 images, assembled by New York based filmmaker and photography collector Patrick Montgomery, comes to the AGO as a promised gift. A member of the Board of Trustees of George Eastman Museum, Montgomery has been building this collection for over a decade.

The historical images come from 34 countries including Jamaica, Barbados and Trinidad and contains studio portraits, landscapes and tourist views. The Collection includes nearly every photographic format available during the years 1840 to 1940, including prints, postcards, daguerreotypes, lantern slides, albums, and stereographs.

Due to the generous contributions of a group of 27 donors, with a lead gift from Dr. Liza & Dr. Frederick Murrell, The Montgomery Collection of Caribbean Photographs has positioned the AGO as a leader in Caribbean photographic research, and will make its debut in an exhibition in 2021.