The Best of what to see & do in Toronto this September

We’ve been prepping for return to some aspects of normalcy these past few weeks. Kids are returning to school in some shape or form, offices are adjusting to new staff schedules and many of our favourite places to visit have adapted to opening in safe ways. This September continues to welcome us in cautiously so, bring your mask and if your comfortable, here are a few exciting reasons to get out again…

Beyond Monet Immersive Experience: Metro Toronto Convention Centre North Building. Ongoing. Fans of the artist and his works will enjoy being surrounded by his thoughts, his words, and his works. The immersive grand scale room offers a moving experience as virtual brushstrokes come to life in Claude Monet’s most famous paintings that’s larger than life along with an incredible musical score.

Masai Ujiri Humanity Arts Installation: September 1 to October 31. Union Station. Masai Ujiri unveiled the Humanity Art Installation that is made up of 35 words that reflect what humanity means to him. Representing peace, togetherness, youth and diversity, the artwork uses light to create a ripple effect with its words, symbolizing the need to spread more humanity. Built in a seamless circle formed under the humanity symbol, the 8-foot high sculpture by builder Ramm Design, is a reminder to the world that we’re still far from the day where everyone is treated equally. This art installation aims to engage visitors in conversation about what a kinder world looks like.

Is My Microphone On?: September 2 to September 19. Dream in High Park, Canadian Stage. Young people will no longer be able to avoid the consequences of climate change. They speak to the adults in the audience, holding them to account, questioning the choices that have not been made, the ones that children will be forced to make, and what kind of future they stand to inherit.In this Canadian premiere of Governor General’s Award-winner Jordan Tannahill’s newest play in the form of a protest song, the creative team led by director Erin Brubacher supports a chorus of kids ages 12-17 in turning the theatre into a site of intergenerational reckoning. Urgent, moving, and confrontational, Is My Microphone On? is both a declaration of war and a declaration of love.

An Evening with Jeremy Dutcher: September 6 to 8. Dream in High Park, Canadian Stage. A thrilling outdoor concert with Polaris Prize-winner Jeremy Dutcher. Touted as one of the most exciting artists in the country, Dutcher is a performer, composer, activist and musicologist. A Wolastoqiyik ember of Tobique First Nation of New Brunswick, Dutcher’s music playfully integrates classical influences into traditional songs of his Wolastoqiyik Nation people.

Toronto International Film Festival: September 9 to 18. One of the world’s most important film festivals returns to our city this month offering film lovers an impressive selection of titles. This year’s festival will be presented both in-person, drive-in as well as digital. Along with the many premieres there are special events and talks worth checking into. We’ve got our eye on “In Conversation With…Kristen Stewart” (Free virtual event) as part of the TIFF’s Share Her Journey showcasing incredible women in film. Stewart plays Lady Diana in the highly anticipated film, Spencer. Check the official site for updates and COVID health and safety protocols. Our team has pulled together titles that have already made it on our radar – see our previous post.

Redpath Waterfront Festival: September 17 to October 3. Spanning from Lower Sherbourne to Lower Spadina, the Redpath Waterfront Trail will include unique augmented reality stops, a mix of permanent, live and public art installations. From walking on water to seeing whales swim in the sky, the AR experiences will showcase the past, present and future of Toronto’s Waterfront. Complete line up and descriptions can be found at TOwaterfronttrail.com

Blindness: at Princess of Wales Theatre returns September 24 to October 24. Ease back into the theatre in this spine-chilling performance. Blindness, based on the book by José Saramago’s 1995 dystopian novel, is about a city where many become infected with a mysterious virus that causes them to lose their sight. Read our review here.

Breaking the Frame Photography Exhibit at the ROM: ongoing to January 16, 2022. This new exhibition highlights key moments in photographic practice through work spanning almost 200 years. The exhibit includes rarely seen work by iconic figures of photography; lesser known but highly influential artists; Canadian photographers; and innovative works from photo studios in West Africa and India. The exhibition also examines how artists experimented with photography through time and how individual photographers from different locations around the world have made important contributions throughout its development. One of the highlights include the achievements of female photographers and how they are amongst the most important both artistically and technologically.

Andy Warhol Exhibition at the AGO: until October 24. This blockbuster retrospective exhibition reconsiders the personal, social and political backdrop that influenced Warhol’s groundbreaking art. Be sure to also check out the various events, art workshops, and lectures. Fans of the 20th century contemporary artists won’t want to miss this exhibition. Timed ticketed entry must be reserved in advance.

Whales Exhibition at the ROM: If you think you know all about whales, you may just be surprised at what is at this new exhibition at the Royal Ontario Museum. With a focus on the Great Whales from the coasts of Canada, this impressive exhibition explores the evolution, communications, their relations with humans, conservation, and examines the creatures importance life to death.

CALL IT LOVE: A New Musical: September 3 to 12. Stratford Perth Museum. If you are looking to venture slightly out of the city this is definitely worth exploring as we took note of the Eclipse Theatre Company’s stellar creators and cast (Brandon Antonio, Dan Chameroy, Robert Markus, Jennifer Rider-Shaw, and Yemie Sonuga). Written by Broadway star Chilina Kennedy and Eric Holmes this live in concert production is a ground breaking new musical that follows Olivia as she finds herself in the hospital suffering from memory loss. As she goes through the series of tests, she dissects past relationships. Her journey to self-love and forgiveness is shrouded in pain, but ultimately illuminates the joy and love that were never lost.

Pull Up! Exploring Black Youth Club Culture in Toronto: September 9 launching on Myseum site. This digital experience is dedicated to documenting the experiences of Black youth in alternative party spaces. Conceptualized by Fresh Moses, Love Bonez, and curated by Jessica D’Angelo of Serious Betty, Pull Up! will include an archive of photos from various Toronto night life spaces, mixes created by Canadian BIPOC DJs, interactive elements and more.

Mikhail Baryshnikov ‘Looking for the Dance’ Photo Exhibition: 1 Yonge Street. September 18 to October 17. Known for having dominated and revolutionized the panorama of classic ballet for decades, first as a dancer and later as a choreographer, Baryshnikov has expanded his talent through digital photography. A series of engaging photographic portraits of dancers whom he met during extended travels between Argentina and India, the work in LOOKING FOR THE DANCE depicts the intimate essence of dance, its constant transformation and its most abstract and purest concept in this new exhibition.

dance: made in canada Festival: September 22 to 25. This year’s festival themed InTo Focus offers both live and virtual performances. The live performances will take place as part Canadian Stage’s Dream in High Park programming. Free programming has been added to this year’s Festival virtually, including ‘The D Word’ podcast (now available through Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and Spotify) and six limited run film program (beginning September 20).

All AXIS Festival: 722 College Street. September 9 and 10. This two-day hybrid event will feature both in person performances as well as pre-recorded streams (via Happin) Line up features Savannah Ré, The Dirty Nil, DijahSB, Dylan Sinclair and many more will perform at the newly renovated venue. Full line up and ticket info can be found at theaxisclub.com

Gallery Weekend Toronto: September 23 to 26. Toronto joins international cities (Paris, Berlin, Barcelona and others) with the first ever gallery weekend. The Contemporary Art Galleries Association brings together 22 participating galleries (with customized routes to follow) to view over 80 artists and programming. Three unique tours are also offered with starting points.

Yorkville Murals Festival: September 24 to 26, Yorkville. A full arts festival complete with an outdoor art fair, featuring nine female artists from the Toronto area, a YVM Block pARTy with live music and over 20 different murals showcased by international artists.

September Song: Harbourfront Centre Theatre, September 11 to 19. A new visual and sound experience created 20 years after the events of 9/11. The theatrical experience is artist Heather Nicol’s first hand experience and lingering memories of that tragic morning.

…AND WHAT’S HAPPENING IN THE FOOD SCENE?

Chef Daniel Boulud at Café Boulud (Four Seasons Toronto): September 15. For one night only celebrity chef Daniel Boulud and restauranteur returns to Toronto for this very special celebration dinner. In partnership with world-renowned Champagne house Maison Ruinart, an unforgettable four-course prix-fixe menu curated by Chef Daniel and the Café Boulud team will be presented with champagne, of course. To reserve call 416-964-0411.

AsialiciousTO: September 11 to 26. The annual Asian food fest is back covering all kinds of cuisine including Chinese, Filipino, Indian, Japanese, Korean, Thai and many more. Over 130 venues join in this year’s celebration offering diners set menus priced at either $10, $20, or $30. Restaurants and cafes will offer dine-in, take-out and/or delivery options as well. See their site for updates on participating restaurants.

Apple Picking at Luna Fruit Farms: 661 8th Street East. ‘Tis the season! Located just an hour away in Stoney Creek, city folks can escape to this wholesome and beautiful apple orchard to pick their own in peak season. Over 25 apple varieties are grown here. Family and dog friendly! We love this farm as they also donate a portion of their apple haul to local food banks. Visit their site for hours open to the public.