“Five Minutes With” Toronto Hip Hop artist Thrust

Name: Thrust

Genre: HipHop/Rap

Founded: 1996

# of Albums: 3

Latest Release: Let’s Go single

Latest Video: Northern Touch

Bio

When one mentions Toronto and its hip-hop foundation, Juno Award and Much music Video award winning Recording Artist Thrust’s name and contribution come to the forefront. Thrust. whose albums have gone gold & platinum, has traveled far and wide in the Hip Hop world. He first appeared on the Maestro Fresh Wes track “Pass the Champagne,” was featured on the Juno award winning track “Northern Touch”, alongside other Canadian Hip Hop Icons. The track changed the face of Canadian Hip Hop and is now celebrating its 20th anniversary. Thrust released one of Toronto’s biggest underground classic “Past Present Future” EP. There is no doubt that Thrust has created his own lane in the music industry. He has performed and toured with the likes of Public Enemy, Destiny’s Child, and The Fugees and has received musical recognition worldwide.

After a hiatus period, Thrust just released his new solo single “Let’s Go”. The sound of this highly experienced Hip Hop team will bring people back to the era of credible Hip Hop and cutting-edge music. Thrust will release his new ep ‘The Original 6” this November.

Latest Single?

Let’s Go

Favourite Restaurant?

Kings Noodle

Favourite Group as a teenager?

GangStarr

Favourite Group now?

GangStarr

Guilty Pleasure Song?

Toxic by Britney Spears

Favourite local artist?

Saukrates

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dee’s Nachos

Queen or College St?

Queen St

Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Facebook

Any shows or albums coming up?

Ep The Original Six out on Nov 9, 2018