Cheap eats showdown: How Toronto and Los Angeles serve up flavour on a budget

When it comes to cheap eats, few North American cities do it better—or more differently—than Toronto and Los Angeles. Both are sprawling, multicultural cities known for their immigrant food scenes, street snacks, and late-night cheap eats. But while both places offer incredible eats under $15, what you get for your money—and the flavour stories behind it—are uniquely shaped by geography, immigration patterns, and lifestyle. Some differences come from east to west vibes as well. So if you are looking for the best cheap eats in Vancouver, you may find more similarities than in Toronto.

Let’s break down how these two food powerhouses compare when it comes to everyday affordable eats.

1. Cultural Influence and Food Identity

Toronto: Toronto’s cheap eats scene is defined by its hyper-diverse immigrant population. Nearly half the city’s residents are foreign-born, and you feel it at street level: Caribbean roti shops, Middle Eastern shawarma joints, Chinese dumpling houses, and South Asian food courts dot nearly every neighbourhood. The city’s best cheap eats often come wrapped in foil, ladled onto rice, or tucked inside roti.

Los Angeles: L.A.’s cheap eats are shaped by proximity to Mexico, deep Latinx roots, and an ingrained car culture. The taco truck reigns supreme. Add to that strong Asian-American influences—Korean, Thai, Filipino, Vietnamese—and you’ve got a city where $3 can get you something intensely flavourful from a food cart on any given night. Portable, fast, and often grilled curbside.

Verdict: Toronto reflects global migration and diversity in dense, walkable neighbourhoods. L.A. offers street food driven by drive-ins, taqueros, and curbside firepower.

2. Signature Cheap Eats

Toronto Staples:

Shawarma and falafel wraps — Found city-wide, especially along Yonge Street and in Scarborough

Jamaican patties — Spicy, flaky pockets of beef or veggie sold in bakeries and corner stores

Roti — A Trinidadian and Guyanese favourite stuffed with curry goat, channa, or jerk chicken

Samosas — Often just $1–$2 each at South Asian sweet shops in suburban plazas

Banh mi and pho — Thanks to a vibrant Vietnamese community in the west end and North York

L.A. Staples:

Tacos — Carne asada, al pastor, or birria, often $2–$4 from trucks and carts

Bacon-wrapped hot dogs — A late-night classic known as the “danger dog”

Tamales — Sold from coolers by street vendors, especially around holidays

Korean BBQ bowls — Found in Koreatown and fast-casual fusion spots

Elote (Mexican street corn) — Grilled and slathered with mayo, cheese, and chili

Verdict: Toronto leans into wraps, stews, and breads, while L.A. is a tortilla-driven powerhouse—tacos, tamales, and handheld bites dominate.

3. How It’s Served: Food Courts vs. Food Trucks

Toronto: Plazas and indoor food courts in neighbourhoods like Scarborough, North York, and Mississauga are where some of the best cheap meals happen. Family-run counters serve massive combo plates, often with three mains for under $12. In downtown, cheap eats pop up in basement-level food courts, market stalls, and grab-and-go counters.

Los Angeles: L.A.’s legendary food truck culture sets it apart. From taco trucks in Boyle Heights to gourmet trucks in Venice, the best food is often served out of the back of a vehicle. L.A. also has a strong cart scene—street vendors selling elotes, fruit with Tajín, or tamales in busy pedestrian zones.

Verdict: Toronto = food courts and takeout counters.

L.A. = food trucks, street carts, and curbside grills.

4. Dietary Preferences and Plant-Based Options

Toronto: Toronto’s cheap eats scene includes a ton of vegetarian and halal options, thanks to large South Asian and Middle Eastern populations. You’ll find meatless samosas, vegetarian thalis, and tofu-based Asian dishes with ease. Vegan Caribbean and Ethiopian spots are also on the rise.

Los Angeles: L.A. is home to one of the strongest plant-based street food cultures in North America. Vegan tacos, jackfruit burritos, and meatless burgers are common, and healthy options like smoothie bowls or acai-based snacks often show up even at street-level.

Verdict: Toronto brings traditional global vegetarian fare. L.A. innovates with health-conscious and trendy plant-based fusion.

5. The Price Point

Both cities offer incredible cheap eats under $15, but:

In Toronto , you often get larger portions for your money. $10 can get you a curry roti the size of your forearm or a rice plate with three stews.

In L.A., you’ll often buy smaller, individual items like $2–$3 tacos or $5 burritos, which can add up fast if you’re sampling multiple vendors.

Verdict: Toronto may offer more food per dollar, while L.A. offers greater variety at a per-item cost.

One Continent, Two Tasty Realities

Toronto and Los Angeles are two of the best places in North America to eat cheaply—and they couldn’t be more different. Toronto’s cheap eats are hearty, global, and grounded in its immigrant communities and indoor food hubs. L.A.’s scene is fiery, portable, and defined by sunshine, tacos, and grill smoke drifting through the air.

Whether you’re digging into a steaming plate of jerk chicken in Toronto or chasing the best birria taco in East L.A., both cities remind us that you don’t need a lot of money to eat well—you just need curiosity, hunger, and a good street to walk down.