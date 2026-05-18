Homegrown Business: Jesse Davidson of HEAL Wellness

Jesse Davidson is Ontario-born and raised, bringing a strong foundation in business operations, having built his expertise with one of Canada’s top protein companies during a period of significant national growth in both operations and storefronts.

Driven by that experience and a deep personal passion for wellness, Jesse co-founded Heal Wellness in June 2019 — opening the first location in his hometown of Hamilton, Ontario, with a clear mission: to be at the forefront of the health food revolution. The concept was born from a real gap in the market for quick-serve, nutrient-rich food that fits a busy, active lifestyle.

Today, Heal Wellness offers a thoughtfully curated menu of smoothie bowls, smoothies, and breakfast waffles — each built around superfoods carefully selected to fuel the body while minimizing ecological impact.

What is your business called and what does it do?

My business is called HEAL. We’re a modern smoothie and açaí bowl concept built around the belief that healthy food should be energizing, beautiful, and community-driven.

We serve smoothies, açaí bowls, coffee, and functional add-ons like protein, collagen, and other superfoods — but what we’re really building is a wellness lifestyle brand. It’s a space people come to not just for nutrition, but for momentum — for energy, connection, and daily ritual.

We’ve grown to 33 locations across Canada, with another 30 opening this year, and we’re expanding into the U.S. We’re scaling quickly, but we’ve stayed very founder-led, grassroots, and community-first in how we build.

What made you want to do this work? What problem did you want to solve with the business?

I’ve always had the entrepreneurial itch, and I’ve always cared about maintaining a happy and healthy lifestyle. When creating HEAL, it felt like there was a gap between fast food and true wellness — you could eat quickly, or you could eat healthy, but rarely both in a way that felt exciting and accessible.

HEAL started with my partner Jason Zuccato and me. At the core, we simply wanted to build something together that had a positive impact on people’s lives. And do it in a way that puts more emphasis on the customer journey and provoking emotion rather than just the transactional part of the business. We wanted healthy choices to feel cool, social, and part of someone’s lifestyle.

The real problem we set out to solve was this: how do you make wellness part of someone’s daily rhythm instead of an occasional “I should eat better” decision?

HEAL was built on the belief that when people feel good physically, they show up better in every area of their lives.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

In the beginning, our core demographic was primarily 18–35 year olds who value health and community — students, young professionals, athletes, and entrepreneurs. What’s interesting is how broad it’s become. We see families coming in after hockey games, professionals grabbing post-workout smoothies, and customers of all ages who just love how they feel after eating with us.

HEAL tends to attract people who are ambitious, active, and intentional about their lifestyle. At the same time, we believe strongly in balance. The 80:20 rule is real — live well most of the time, enjoy life the rest of the time. Wellness should feel sustainable, not restrictive.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We operate a mix of corporate-owned and franchised locations across Canada. Our revenue primarily comes from in-store sales of smoothies, bowls, and add-ons, and we’ve built a model that emphasizes strong unit economics and operational simplicity.

Franchising has allowed us to scale with passionate local operators who are invested in their communities. We provide brand, systems, marketing, supply chain, and training — they bring leadership and local energy.

As we grow, we’re also expanding into retail products and new concept development under our broader Happy Belly Food Group brand umbrella.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

In Toronto, you can find HEAL inside the Eaton Centre and at several other locations throughout the GTA. We’re continuing to expand strategically across Ontario and into new markets.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is watching something that started small turn into something that impacts thousands of people daily. Seeing our franchise partners succeed, team members grow into leaders, and customers make HEAL part of their routine is incredibly rewarding.

The hardest part is that growth is relentless. Scaling a brand across provinces — and now countries — means constant problem-solving. There are always operational challenges, staffing issues, or strategic decisions to make. It forces you to evolve quickly as a leader.

But that pressure is also what makes it exciting.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

People think I spend my days in flip flops, surfing, and sipping smoothies on the beach because we sell açaí bowls.

In reality, it’s construction sites, lease negotiations, early-morning calls, and spreadsheets — just with an OG Açaí bowl in hand.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok | Website

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

Shoutout to Dustin and Daniel at Rosie’s Burgers. They’ve built their brand the right way — hands-on, detail-obsessed, and deeply rooted in the community. You can feel the owner-operator energy the second you walk in.

They’re great entrepreneurs, even better people, and they’ve created a product that speaks for itself.

And after a long 12-hour build-out or ops day… that banana pudding is undefeated.