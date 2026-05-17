Recipe for Kasundi Tandoori Marinade from Chef Vikash Chhetri

Chef Vikash Chhetri has built a reputation for finding the precise point where regional Indian traditions meet modern culinary technique — and this is a perfect example. Kasundi Tandoori Marinade brings together the bold, pungent heat of coastal Bengali mustard with the deep smoky influence of North Indian tandoor cooking. Designed to coat delicate fish like branzino, it creates a balance of mustard, honey, and fire—sharp without being aggressive, aromatic without being heavy.

Kasundi Tandoori Marinade

Ingredients:

Hung yogurt 40–45g

Kasundi mustard 20–22g

Yellow mustard paste 5–6g

Kashmiri chili powder 2.5–3g

Turmeric 1g

Fennel powder 0.8g

Honey 3g

Mustard oil 7g

Garam masala – Pinch

Salt – Pinch

Directions: