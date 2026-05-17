Recipe for Kasundi Tandoori Marinade from Chef Vikash Chhetri

Chef Vikash Chhetri has built a reputation for finding the precise point where regional Indian traditions meet modern culinary technique — and this is a perfect example. Kasundi Tandoori Marinade brings together the bold, pungent heat of coastal Bengali mustard with the deep smoky influence of North Indian tandoor cooking. Designed to coat delicate fish like branzino, it creates a balance of mustard, honey, and fire—sharp without being aggressive, aromatic without being heavy.
Kasundi Tandoori Marinade
Ingredients:
- Hung yogurt 40–45g
- Kasundi mustard 20–22g
- Yellow mustard paste 5–6g
- Kashmiri chili powder 2.5–3g
- Turmeric 1g
- Fennel powder 0.8g
- Honey 3g
- Mustard oil 7g
- Garam masala – Pinch
- Salt – Pinch
Directions:
- Base Mix: Combine the hung yogurt, kasundi mustard, yellow mustard paste, Kashmiri chili powder, turmeric, fennel powder, honey, garam masala, and salt in a bowl. Mix until smooth and uniform.
- Add Mustard Oil: Add the mustard oil and fold gently into the base mixture. Do not over-whisk — the marinade should look shiny and cling well.
- Apply to Fish: Coat the branzino evenly in a thin, uniform layer. Avoid overloading — with a thin fish, a thin marinade is the right call.
- Rest: Refrigerate for 20–30 minutes. Do not exceed 30–40 minutes, as the acidity can begin to cure and break down the fish.
- Cook: Cook using a tandoor, oven, or salamander as needed until the fish is cooked through and lightly charred at the edges.