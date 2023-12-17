3 Holiday Recipes to use PC® Black Label Chocolate Couverture

The holidays are a time for creating cherished memories with loved ones, and what better way to do so than by delighting in exceptional holiday meals? President’s Choice has curated a selection of recipes that embody the spirit of the season, perfect for making lasting memories around the dining table. As our audience prepares for upcoming festivities, these quick and easy recipes using PC® Black Label Chocolate Couverture are sure to impress their guests.

The Ultimate Dark Chocolate Sauce

Ingredients :

1 cup (250 mL) PC® Black Label Dark Chocolate Couverture

1 cup (250 mL) 35% cream

Pinch of salt

Directions :

1. Place the PC® Black Label Dark Chocolate Couverture in a 2-cup (500 mL) heatproof, resealable glass jar.

2. Bring the 35% cream to a boil and immediately pour it over the chocolate in the jar. Add a pinch of salt and seal the jar with the lid. Let it stand for 2 to 3 minutes.

3. Using a towel to protect your hands, shake the jar vigorously until the mixture is smooth with no visible chunks. Use immediately or refrigerate for up to 2 weeks.

Note: To reheat, warm the sauce in the microwave for 20 to 30 seconds until it reaches a pourable consistency.

Mouthwatering Milk Chocolate Chip Cookies

Ingredients :

Your favourite chocolate chip cookie recipe

Equal amount of PC® Black Label Milk Chocolate Couverture, chopped

Directions :

1. Prepare your favourite chocolate chip cookie recipe as usual.

2. Replace the standard chocolate chips with an equal amount of chopped PC® Black Label Milk Chocolate Couverture.

3. Bake the cookies according to your recipe instructions.

Enjoy the upgraded, mouthwatering flavour of your classic chocolate chip cookies!

Indulgent White Chocolate Cheesecake

Ingredients :

1/4 cup (83 mL) PC® Black Label White Chocolate Couverture

6-inch (15 cm) cheesecake, chilled (thawed if using a frozen cheesecake)

Fresh or dried berries for topping

Directions :

1. Melt the PC® Black Label White Chocolate Couverture and pour it onto the center of the chilled cheesecake.

2. Use a spatula or the back of a spoon to spread the white chocolate into an even layer over the surface of the cheesecake.

3. Immediately top the white chocolate layer with fresh or dried berries.

4. Chill the cheesecake for 10 minutes before serving.

These three delightful recipes featuring PC® Black Label Chocolate Couverture are guaranteed to elevate your holiday gatherings. Whether it’s a rich dark chocolate sauce, upgraded chocolate chip cookies, or a decadent white chocolate cheesecake, these treats are sure to leave a lasting impression on your loved ones. Enjoy the holidays with these indulgent and irresistible creations!