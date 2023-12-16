Loki the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Loki’s current owner reports him to be “literally the friendliest cat.” He is 2 years old and sweet as can be. He loves playing with toys that make sounds. He is a fan of window-watching. He does try to go outdoors even though he knows this is off-limits. Loki has undergone a perineal urethrostomy surgery because of urinary blockages in the past, so he is on a vet-exclusive Urinary SO diet. It’s important he remains on this diet! His current owners adopted him because he was with someone who could not afford the surgery required to save his life when the urinary blockages occurred. Now that he is nourished back to health, his current owner wants him to find a forever home.

He loves belly rubs and being picked up. He purrs a lot! The moment you start petting him, he will start purring. He is super friendly with strangers and comes running to them to sniff them and leave his scent on them. He is used to living with multiple people and even in a noisy environment. Right from day one, he has been friendly with everyone and found places to sleep, play and relax with no problem.

If Loki sounds like the cat for you, please speak with a member of our adoption team!

Loki

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 2 Years

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Brown / White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

