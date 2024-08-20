Twiggy the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

August 20, 2024 Demian Vernieri Lifestyle, Pets

Twiggy is a sensitive boy who’s been through a lot – he was found wandering the streets and nobody came to claim him. He has been in two different shelters in a short period of time, despite this he warms up quickly and before you know it he will jump on your lap and settle in.

ABOUT TWIGGY:

  • Beagle Mix, Small-Medium-sized, Medium-energy
  • 4 year-old, Male, 28 lbs
  • Loves a belly rub and showing affection
  • He is not overly playful, he enjoys a tennis ball but mostly he just likes being by your side
  • He is good on a leash and true to his breed, nose to the ground
  • Neutered, house-trained, microchipped and has his core vaccinations

TWIGGY’S IDEAL HOME:

  • Twiggy loves his walks and would do well with a family that enjoys the outdoors
  • Twiggy would benefit from nosework and mental enrichment games
  • He needs a home with adults only as he does not like to share his toys or food (resource guarding). No other pets in the home for this reason as well.
  • Although he hasn’t been overly vocal in the shelter, we are not recommending him for a home with shared walls

Overall, Twiggy is a sweet affectionate doggy with a happy go lucky attitude that will be a wonderful addition to the right home.

Twiggy the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Rubble

Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Size: M

Colour: White/Tan/Black

Breed: Beagle X

 

For Toronto Etobicoke Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.

 

About Demian Vernieri 654 Articles
Demian is an Argentinian retired musician, avid gamer and editor for the Montréal Guardian, Toronto Guardian, Calgary Guardian and Vancouver Guardian websites.
Instagram

Related Articles