“A Day In The Life” With Silk Screen/Visual Artist Mahyar Amiri

Mahyar Amiri is a 24 year old silk screen artist and owner of the Not Art Gallery located in Vaughan. Mahyar was born in Toronto and his style is inspired by contemporary brand culture and design. His art reflects his passions and interest, and those of his clients and buyers. Mahyar’s different collections utilize various mediums and consist of different art genres. Mahyar art is done by hand, and he works mostly on a canvas, where he finishes every piece with dynamic gestures in pain, resin and glass neon to give each piece a unique and contemporary finish. Mahyar’s work captures what is iconic and eternal in modern society.

Which ‘hood are you in?

I was born in Toronto and I currently reside in Vaughan. However, most of the time I’m in Toronto meeting with clients, interior designers and custom home builders.

What do you do?

Artist until I find a real job.

What are you currently working on?

Currently I’m working on a new series that will hopefully be released next month. I can’t say much about the details, but I will tell you that it will be my largest edition that I have ever released to date. Besides that, I’m always working on commissions for local and international collectors who are looking for custom artwork in specific sizes and mediums.

Where can we find your work?

You can find my work on my personal Instagram @itsmahyar and my gallery page is @gallerynotart. My complete catalogue of work is on my website www.notart.ca.