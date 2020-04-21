“Five Minutes With” Local Alt-Rock Artist Delyn Grey

Vibey, alt-rock Toronto artist, Delyn Grey, is looking to revamp mainstream music trends and break barriers. Grey’s distinct marriage of influences ranging from garage rock to R&B music makes for a revolutionary, angst-tinted, and compelling performance, in-studio and on stage. “I want to make music that’s fearless. I don’t want people to hear it and think I play it safe.”

Name: Delyn Grey

Genre: Pop/Rock

Founded: 2018

# of Albums: 1

Latest Release: Battle EP

Latest Single: Battle

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Sushi Place or La Rev

Favourite band as a teenager:

The Neighbourhood

Favourite band now:

Nirvana is an unhealthy obsession. YONAKA is pretty sick, definitely into them at the moment.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Pushin Me Away ~ Jonas Brothers

Live Show Ritual:

A good old vocal steam, tongue stretches, 5mins of yoga stretches, deep breathing (2-3mins)

Favourite local artist:

Does Metric count? METRIC!

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Superfood Salad most days.. (secretly nachos though)

Queen or College St?

Queen!

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park, born and raised, will adore forever.

EP or LP?

EP for accessibility, LP for SOUND.

Early bird or night owl?

Early Bird

Road or studio?

Road

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

Instagram, Facebook and Twitter!

Any shows or albums coming up?

I released a live studio version of a new single March 27th called Ghost Town! One of three tracks off an upcoming live ep called “Quarantine – Live from the Garage”.

I’ll be going live on Instagram and Facebook in the coming weeks to play some tunes!