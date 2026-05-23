Coco Chanel the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Coco Chanel is a sophisticated senior lady who understands the true meaning of beauty sleep and the importance of a well-timed entrance. This lovely girl has a penchant for the finer things in life, particularly a high-quality pile of catnip that she can roll around in for hours. While she may sometimes prefer the quiet comfort of her bed or a cozy cubby hole, she is a wonderfully talkative companion who loves to engage in long conversations with her human friends. She has a curious spirit and a signature tail hook that shows just how interested she is in the world around her.

This sweet girl is an expert at the art of relaxation and is the perfect partner for someone who enjoys a quiet afternoon of reading. She is a very focused listener and will often watch with interest from her favourite box while you share a story with her. Coco Chanel is not one to rush into things, preferring to take her time getting to know you and your rhythm. She enjoys rubbing her face on her surroundings to make herself feel right at home and has a gentle way of expressing her curiosity through soft vocalizations and attentive stares.

When she is in the mood for a bit of excitement, Coco Chanel shows a playful side that is absolutely charming. She is intrigued by wand toys and will occasionally pounce on a laser pointer with surprising agility for a cat of her distinguished age. She is also quite the food-motivated explorer and enjoys hunting for treats tucked away in different corners of the room. Coco Chanel is looking for a peaceful environment where she can be herself, whether that means engaging in a spirited play session or simply hiding her face in a soft blanket for a long, luxurious nap.

Coco Chanel

Breed: Domestic Longhair, Mix

Age: 14 years

Sex: Female

Size: S

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.