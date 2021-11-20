Gumaro the dog is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Gumaro is a silly bean of a pup with enough pep for everyone in the crew and then some. He’s a grip it and rip it type who’s very into chasing waves, cranking tunes, and racing you to that post over there. This here’s wild care of a guy looking for a fun pack of dudes and/or dudettes to wild out with some treats and then (secretly) snuggle at the end of the day.

Back in Mexico, Gumaro developed a reputation for being the silliest sweetie on the block. He’s brought that crazy energy level with him to this cold place they call Canada. He’s an excitable young dog who, like most homeless pups, hasn’t been given the structure he needs to learn manners and foundation skills. But trust us when we say: this boy is willing to learn!

Gumaro loves to run and run until he can’t run anymore. Unfortunately, upon his arrival to Canada he had injured one of his hind legs, while this was healing, he fractured his other hind leg and had to have surgery for this one to heal. Can you imagine how frustrating this would be for an ants-in-your-pants boy like Gumaro? This guy’s got one speed: fast! He needs to be running around in a dog park at the speed of treat. He has since completely recovered from these injuries but the restricted exercise was really tough for him as he didn’t have an outlet for his high levels of energy. He couldn’t run and play with other people and dogs and that has resulted in some leash reactivity.

Gumaro loves greeting other people on his walks. Thing is, you can’t always get what you want. Especially when you’re on a leash! When he can’t say hello to people or other dogs, he can become quite frustrated. Frustrated to the point of barking and even lunging towards whoever he wants to see. This is something we are working on with him and is something he’ll need to continue working on in his new home. Unfortunately, due to the location of our shelter and with Gumaro being in and out of foster homes we have not seen much success in his behaviour change. There is too much going on for him and he becomes overstimulated very quickly. He is a very keen boy and will, in the right environment and with the right people, learn super fast.

Gumaro

Age: 3 Years 2 Months

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Red

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

