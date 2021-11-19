“Five Minutes With” Toronto based, indie-folk band, Ptarmigan

Based in Toronto with roots in Peterborough, Ontario, Ptarmigan formed in 2009 when McMurtry shared a few songs with his high school friends while visiting home from university. After more than two years of writing and arranging, the band found their footing with their folk dreamscape debut Eliak and the Dream. Self-recorded in the band’s then Toronto home, the album follows fantastical themes inspired by high fantasy and Dungeons and Dragons.

“The album title “Cocoon” speaks to the insular and fragile comfort of home and place and the transformations people go through throughout their lives.”, says Ptarmigan’s Peter McMurtry of their third full-length album, due out Fall 2021. “At a time when much of the world is sheltering-in-place, how we think about home is more important than ever”

Name:

Ptarmigan

Genre:

Indie Folk

Founded:

2009

# of Albums:

2 with our 3rd album to be released this fall!

Latest Release:

Cocoon, due out October 2021

Latest Single:

Once I Knew

Latest Video:

Favourite musician as a teenager:

The Shins

Favourite musician now:

Joanna Newsom

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care

Live Show Ritual:

Deep breathing

Favourite local artist:

Bernice

EP or LP?:

LP

Early bird or night owl?:

Early Bird

Road or studio?:

Road

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local Restaurant:

Banjara

Favourite Street:

St. Clair West. It’s not yet super trendy but has so many amazing and diverse businesses and it’s so bustling with life. And the best tacos in the city.

Favourite Park?

Dovercourt Park

Favourite Music Venue?

Burdock

Favourite Toronto Staple?

Albert’s Roti

Where can we follow you?

Facebook | Instagram