“Five Minutes With” Alt-R&B and Pop Artist Chris Grey

Born and raised in Toronto, Grey is immersed in alt R&B pop. The Jamaican Canadian producer/singer/songwriter began producing and writing songs at 11 years old. Now, at just 18, Grey already has extensive experience, from working with local indie artists to producing and writing for artists signed to Universal & Sony, including producing 2 tracks on 88Glam’s New Mania mixtape. While Grey has been busy collaborating with other artists over the past few years, he has also been deeply immersed in honing his own sound.

Grey’s mother was born in Kingston, Ontario while his father was born in Kingston, Jamaica. His father was a celebrity Jamaican DJ in the 80’s known as DJ Ferno of Soul Sensation, spinning reggae and disco tracks from Jamaican and North American artists. As a former award winning photographer/videographer, Grey also does all of his own visual content, resulting in an artist driven, cohesive audio-visual experience.

Name: Chris Grey

Genre: alt R&B Pop

Founded: September 2018

# of Albums: Well I haven’t put out an album yet but I have 2 EP’s out.

Latest Release: Falling Apart – EP

Latest Single: Reasons

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Amsterdam Barrel House. The fish tacos there are amazing. That’s my go to.

Favourite band as a teenager:

Chase Atlantic

Favourite band now:

Chase Atlantic (still a teenager)

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Cool Girl by Tove Lo

Live Show Ritual:

I don’t really have one yet so I wonder what it’ll end up being. Might be a while before I figure that one out unfortunately.

Favourite local artist:

Too many good ones to choose from!

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Definitely the nachos. I’m a big nacho fan.

Queen or College St?

I’m gonna go with Queen St on this one. There’s a lot of great stores and places to eat there. There’s a great record store called Sonic Boom that I like to go to.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park. I used to go take photos there a lot growing up so this is an easy pick for me.

EP or LP?

Definitely LP. I love just listening to an album front to back and really getting into an artist’s head.

Early bird or night owl?

Well considering I recorded most of this EP in my basement after 2am I’m gonna say night owl.

Road or studio?

Studio for sure. That’s where I feel most at home, especially since I’m a producer first.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

I’m gonna take the boring pick and go with Swiss Chalet. You just can’t go wrong with Swiss Chalet.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram Spotify

Any shows or albums coming up? (What do you currently want to promote?)

My new EP Falling Apart just released and I’m working on some new singles hopefully coming out early this fall!