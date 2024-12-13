The Prettiest Christmas Wonderland Found in Elora

Elora is known as one of the most picturesque towns in Ontario. Just a quick 90 minute drive out of Toronto, this charming destination is the prettiest and postcard perfect winter wonderland. The town warrants a day trip or even a weekend getaway any time of year but this season is spectacular! Okay, it’s also Instagram worthy and the historical buildings and nostalgic vibe will make you want to put your phone away to take it all in. It’s breathtaking in many ways and reconnects with what matters. Think beautiful European-style Christmas market with all the twinkly lights and festive cheer and you won’t need to get on a jet plane.

On a recent weekend getaway, we wandered in between the heritage limestone buildings and walkways while snowflakes fell as day turned into night. Holiday shopping was on our minds and Elora proved to be a very successful destination with many great finds. We tackled our gift list knowing we could find unique and meaningful items. Staying overnight also meant we didn’t have to rush and we could enjoy the scenery after hours.

Yes, you may have heard Elora is like a scene out of a Hallmark Christmas movie. With fresh snow on the trees and on the ground and apple cider in hand it’s hard not to feel the joy of the season. And, well, I had that Hallmark moment…sort of. Harry, the shop manager at the Fromagerie Evelyn, and I rolled into an impromptu scene that could very much been one of those movies much to the confusion of my hubby and the other shoppers in the store. Wish I had recorded it. But alas, it will be my Elora moment and story to tell now!

Elora Christmas Market is a new draw for visitors to the area. Along the cobblestone lined streets and nooks, you’ll discover over 50 local vendors, shops and sweet designer cedar wood Chalets selling the season’s most magical and unique gift ideas. We discovered fresh pine arrangements along with felt and glass ornaments. Beautiful handmade one-of-a-kind knit plush toys and cosy accessories. There were also traditional roasted chestnuts, apple cider and other tasty food and drink items to keep you warm in this outdoor space. Open fire tables welcome visitors to stay toasty should the weather dip. All along the Christmas Market we spotted several photo worthy stops — whimsical ornaments from branches, 150 trees with twinkly lights, a 35 ft living Christmas Tree, and a vintage car all positioned in the most photogenic spots. There’s also live entertainment happening at various times. The Elora Christmas Market is open to the public all festive season long. Note: Chalets and Fire Tables are open every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 am to 7 pm until December 29.

WHERE TO STAY

The Ayrshire House & Suites: Elora is not a town of hotel chains. In fact, they take their small town feel very seriously but with attention to details that international travellers have come to expect. This locally and independently owned spot has two properties within a 5 minutes walk to all the shops and restaurants. On this stay, we cosied up to our grand suite (The Irvine). Our generously sized suite was equipped with a gas fireplace, seating area, kitchenette, and television (with access to the Disney+ streaming service). The owners were delightful to deal with and the contactless check-in and out stay was efficient. They were also happy to provide solid recommendations on what to see, do, and eat to enhance our time in Elora. The Ayrshire is also popular for girls’ weekend getaways, couples, families and those in town for special occasions including wedding parties.

WHERE TO EAT

Elora’s historical area is a mega draw for tourists looking for that small town vibe. But thankfully, the town has managed to maintain its charm by keeping big name establishments at bay. There are great options and we highly recommend making reservations, especially on weekends as they tend to get very busy.

The Evelyn: Is one of the restaurants all the locals we chatted with had recommended. It’s a cosy French Bistro with exceptional food, wine and service. And if you ask anyone, they’ll tell you The Evelyn has the BEST burger in town. We agree! And their French Onion Soup is comfort food for the soul — a perfect prelude to our snowy walk after hours when the holiday shoppers had left the town. They also have Le Chien Chaud Food Truck within the Christmas Market worth visiting.

Elora Mill Mimosa Brunch: The Elora Mill is a landmark known for its history dating back to 1833. It’s a popular draw for visitors globally and a stunning destination for weddings and special occasions. The restaurant is a draw in itself. Currently, Executive Chef Dacha Markovic heads the culinary team here to ensure that dishes remain intriguing, exciting and exceptional. They also partner with farmers, farms, and speciality food purveyors within the area to create dishes with unexpected yet comforting dishes. The Mimosa Brunch is a real treat here. Seated at the window overlooking the rushing waters of the snowy gorge with geese swooping by is like having a front row seat at nature’s best in show. Starting with Mimosa (I had Pear), and a basket of freshly baked pastries with house made preserves is heavenly. Then, a choice of a main that goes beyond the standards. I had the Brioche French Toast that was deliciously savoury.

The Wild Tart: A quaint spot great for Afternoon Tea. There are several Afternoon Tea options at this European-style patisserie. We chose the Classic Tea that offered a taste of both traditional sweet and savoury offerings including warmed scones, elegant slivers of sandwiches, gateaus and macarons. What a treat! This is a popular spot known for the delightful menu by Mike Collyer, Executive Pastry Chef who has worked in the UK at Michelin awarded restaurants and has now made Elora area home.

The Tartlet: The Tartlet is an extension of The Wild Tart and opened by popular demand for those who were eager to bring a sweet taste of Elora home for locals and visitors! A sweet spot, literally, to pick up the most delicious freshly made pastries and other goodies and a go-to for wedding and special occasions cakes made to order. But go early! Their daily offerings of pastries, croissants, speciality coffees and tea. They often sell out of their fresh baked goods fast.

The Lobby Bar: This kitschy cool bar & rests is located at the Flat Iron building and is now decked out for Christmas! They’ve got an excellent cocktail menu and seasonal drinks including the Egg Nog Expresso Martini. The menu is modern Asian influenced with dishes including a Black Tiger Shrimp Bowl, Saikoro Wagyu Tenderloin, and Mochi Ice Cream! I loved their decor (hello, Gucci wallpaper!) and the playlist is retro 80’s and 90’s the night we were there. This bar is also opened later than most in the town. On Saturday night they stayed open until midnight.

Elora Brewing Company: Looking for a pint of locally brewed craft beer? This friendly and easy going gastropub located in a historic limestone building (approximately built in 1884)offers several to try on site as well as to purchase to take home. Also, check out their live entertainment on stage. Local band The Shawn Connerys were playing when visited on a snowy Saturday evening and there was no cover!

WHERE TO DISCONNECT:

Elora Mill Spa: is a hands-down favourite place to rest and retreat. The spa is in its own building just steps from the Hotel which also houses an outdoor pool, fitness area, and yoga studio. I had a jaw-dropping view of the Elora Gorge from my pedicure seat. It’s tranquil with a mani/pedi lounge perched on the cliff by the windows. Upstairs are the spa’s treatment rooms and lounge to rest with a cup of Sloane Tea, house-made cookies, and fruit to unwind in peace. Popular for wedding parties so book ahead!

Gorge Cinema: You may want to catch up on the latest blockbuster film or even take in one of the classic Christmas movies while you’re here! Wicked was playing in the theatre when we were there and I would have happily seen it again if we didn’t return back to admire the twinkly lights at night.

Elora Gorge Nature Trails: Just tucked behind the buzziest part of the town is a pretty nature walk that meanders on the edge of town. It’s a manageable walk that is definitely worth exploring. Ask locals about Lover’s Leap and they’ll direct you to this most epic view.

House of Petals: I stumbled upon this local flower shop and discovered their “Walk-in Flower Workshops”. And beginning at $40 you can create your own mini festive floral arrangement and take it home. There are some workshops that are more structured to create larger arrangements for centrepieces or wreaths as well.

WHERE TO SHOP:

Lemontree & Co: An instant favourite for us this modern shop carries a curated collection of interior design elements and accents for the home by Sophia Reay. It’s all about simple and casual living here. Think earthy tones and nature inspirations. The shop has the most beautiful minimalist finishes for the home. Christmas includes elegant wreaths and greenery with luxuriously draped velvet ribbons that we couldn’t walk away from.

Drimmie’s Florist: We discovered this sweet florist in the Christmas Market and picked up a few perfectly sized giftable lavender and snow dusted Christmas trees for our friends alongside quirky fun brass sculptures and elegant wreaths. We then discovered their actual storefront along the main streets of Elora which also offered some organic wool and cotton apparel.

Mermaid in Elora: This treasure trove of a store has some curious finds from antique jewellery pieces to unique door knockers, signs, artisan made leather bags and so much more. There are also amazing desk clocks made by the Elora Clock Company and many eclectic gift items sourced from around the world.

Fromagerie Evelyn: This premium food boutique carries fine grocery items including cheeses from around the world, and everything you could possibly want on your next charcuterie board. Manager, Harry, is a delight and knowledgeable about everything in the shop with stories to tell.

Elora Distillery: This award-winning local craft distillery is a key stop in the area. Here you can head upstairs to their lounge to enjoy cocktails made with their house-made spirits. The main floor is dedicated to retail where you can sample and buy your favourites on the spot. The Salted Caramel Liquor is delicious! Several are limited edition spirits and the staff is quite happy to walk you through the range.

Elora Pottery: Has been part of the community for 40 years. In fact, the owners live above the shop! They have an incredible selection of artisan made pieces for truly one-of-a-kind gifts. You can even book yourself into a pottery class.

Aria Boutique: has great style finds for her. Think cosy sweaters, fun accessories and even your next party outfit! This shop is located in the Elora Mews tucked away in the corner and filled with the latest pieces.

There’s so much to this charming little town and everything is within walking distance. The nights are most magical and made me forget about how blah winter can be in the city. Thank you, Elora, for giving us our very own snow globe winter wonderland escape!