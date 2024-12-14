Fig the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Fig is a gentle soul who starts off shy and a little fearful in new situations. With a patient and considerate approach, however, she begins to warm up and reveal her sweet and affectionate nature. Once she feels safe, Fig enjoys being petted and loves the occasional treat as a reward for her trust.

Having spent time outdoors, Fig is ready to leave her wandering days behind and settle into the warmth and comfort of a loving home. She’ll thrive in a calm and understanding environment where her unique personality can shine. Fig’s journey from cautious to cuddly is a rewarding one, and she’s sure to bring plenty of love to the lucky person who welcomes her into their life.

Are you ready to give Fig the cozy home she deserves?

Fig

Breed: Domestic Medium Hair,Mix

Age: 1 Year

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.