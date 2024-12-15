Recipe for Garlic Brown Sugar Dry Brined Turkey from Think Turkey

December 15, 2024 Demian Vernieri Food & Drink, Recipes

The holidays are fast approaching, and Think Turkey has all the tips, tricks, and recipes to make holiday dinners more affordable, stress-free, and even zero-waste. This Garlic Brown Sugar Dry Brined Turkey doesn’t just make an incredible centrepiece – it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

Garlic Brown Sugar Dry Brined Turkey

Serves: 12
Prep Time: 10 mins
Cook Time: 2.50 hrs

Ingredients:

  • 11-12 lb whole turkey (thawed if frozen)
  • 1/4 cup kosher salt
  • 1/4 cup + 1 tbsp brown sugar divided
  • 1 tablespoon + 1 tsp minced garlic (or 1 teaspoon garlic powder) divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/4 cup melted butter
  • 1 1/2 cups water

Directions:

  1. Place turkey in a large baking dish or roasting pan.
  2. In a medium bowl, combine salt, 1/4 cup sugar, 1 tablespoon garlic and pepper. Rub all over turkey and under the skin where possible, using a large spoon to loosen the skin if necessary.
  3. Place uncovered in the refrigerator for at least 12 hours and up to 3 days. It will dry out, but don’t worry — that is normal!
  4. Remove turkey from the fridge 1 hour before roasting.
  5. Place turkey in a roasting pan or on a large-rimmed sheet pan on a roasting rack. Use cooking twine to tie the legs together.
  6. Combine melted butter, 1 tbsp brown sugar and 1 tsp minced garlic and brush over turkey.
  7. Heat oven to 425 degrees F.
  8. Pour water into the bottom of the roasting pan and roast turkey at 425 degrees for 20 minutes, until just starting to brown.
  9. Reduce oven heat to 350 and continue roasting until the turkey reaches an internal temperature of 170 degrees F in the breast, about 2-2.5 hours more.
  10. Remove turkey from the oven and let rest for 30-60 minutes before slicing.

 

