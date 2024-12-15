Recipe for Garlic Brown Sugar Dry Brined Turkey

The holidays are fast approaching, and Think Turkey has all the tips, tricks, and recipes to make holiday dinners more affordable, stress-free, and even zero-waste. This Garlic Brown Sugar Dry Brined Turkey doesn’t just make an incredible centrepiece – it’s the gift that keeps on giving.
Garlic Brown Sugar Dry Brined Turkey
Serves: 12
Prep Time: 10 mins
Cook Time: 2.50 hrs
Ingredients:
- 11-12 lb whole turkey (thawed if frozen)
- 1/4 cup kosher salt
- 1/4 cup + 1 tbsp brown sugar divided
- 1 tablespoon + 1 tsp minced garlic (or 1 teaspoon garlic powder) divided
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/4 cup melted butter
- 1 1/2 cups water
Directions:
- Place turkey in a large baking dish or roasting pan.
- In a medium bowl, combine salt, 1/4 cup sugar, 1 tablespoon garlic and pepper. Rub all over turkey and under the skin where possible, using a large spoon to loosen the skin if necessary.
- Place uncovered in the refrigerator for at least 12 hours and up to 3 days. It will dry out, but don’t worry — that is normal!
- Remove turkey from the fridge 1 hour before roasting.
- Place turkey in a roasting pan or on a large-rimmed sheet pan on a roasting rack. Use cooking twine to tie the legs together.
- Combine melted butter, 1 tbsp brown sugar and 1 tsp minced garlic and brush over turkey.
- Heat oven to 425 degrees F.
- Pour water into the bottom of the roasting pan and roast turkey at 425 degrees for 20 minutes, until just starting to brown.
- Reduce oven heat to 350 and continue roasting until the turkey reaches an internal temperature of 170 degrees F in the breast, about 2-2.5 hours more.
- Remove turkey from the oven and let rest for 30-60 minutes before slicing.