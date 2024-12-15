Recipe for Garlic Brown Sugar Dry Brined Turkey

The holidays are fast approaching, and Think Turkey has all the tips, tricks, and recipes to make holiday dinners more affordable, stress-free, and even zero-waste. This Garlic Brown Sugar Dry Brined Turkey doesn’t just make an incredible centrepiece – it’s the gift that keeps on giving.

Garlic Brown Sugar Dry Brined Turkey

Serves: 12

Prep Time: 10 mins

Cook Time: 2.50 hrs

Ingredients:

11-12 lb whole turkey (thawed if frozen)

1/4 cup kosher salt

1/4 cup + 1 tbsp brown sugar divided

1 tablespoon + 1 tsp minced garlic (or 1 teaspoon garlic powder) divided

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 cup melted butter

1 1/2 cups water

Directions: