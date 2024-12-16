Homegrown Business: Alexis Levine of Avalon Lavender Farm

Located in Mono, Ontario, just outside of Orangeville, Avalon is a serene retreat combining natural tranquillity and breathtaking lavender fields. It’s an ideal destination for those looking to escape the daily grind and enjoy beautiful landscapes and a calming atmosphere. Beyond the picturesque lavender, visitors can stroll along the River Walk, browse unique items at the Heritage Barn Boutique, and enjoy the company of friendly animals, including rabbits, chickens, ducks, and horses. Avalon is also dog-friendly, making it a perfect outing for the entire family. With numerous scenic picnic spots, cosy day beds for lounging, and expansive lavender fields to explore, there are plenty of ways to relax and enjoy the surroundings.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Avalon Lavender Farm – we’re a lavender farm outside of Toronto.

What made you want to do this work?

We have this beautiful piece of land and wanted to share the serenity with our friends and neighbours.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

Even with our popularity, we’re always looking for ways to ensure our guests get a serene, relaxing experience. That means spacing out groups in time and space, adding more picnic spots, building a gazebo, and more.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

We get people from all over coming to see us, but our largest demographic is women between 25 and 55.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We see ourselves as being in the experience business, with some amazing products for sale as well. Our biggest revenue generators are from people visiting the farm.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

We’re located just outside of Orangeville, an hour’s drive from the city.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

We often get asked about what sets our farm apart. We think our river walk, rescue horses, hens, bunnies, high-tea experience (with exceptional food from PIANO PIANO), yoga (with instructors from GoYoga), cut-your-own lavender, picnic spots and our unrushed and pet-friendly approach all help make Avalon a special place. We want our guests to have lots to see and do, not just a beautiful field: a fully serene and restful experience. But the real secret sauce is our staff, who always go above and beyond for visitors.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Our guests are really incredible, and their enthusiasm for our farm always lifts us up. We often get told we have “the most beautiful farm” they’ve ever seen. As for the worst part? As staff, we are sometimes so busy making our guests feel serene that we don’t get to enjoy the tranquillity ourselves.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

We have the best-smelling farm work out there.

Where can we follow you?

@avalonlavender on Instagram.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

The Mono Cliffs Inn and Pia’s on Broadway are both amazing local spots that our guests often visit for a meal when they are done with the farm.