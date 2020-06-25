It’s Gogh Time: Dreamy ‘Immersive Van Gogh’ Exhibit Opens July 1

The “Immersive Van Gogh” exhibit is like stepping into a dream, where the brilliance and madness of Vincent Van Gogh’s mind and imagination is highlighted in an immersive, floor-to-ceiling experience that’s both emotional and exhilarating.

Although virtually every other large-scale event in Toronto has been cancelled for the foreseeable future, “Immersive Van Gogh” will run strong – safely, of course – all summer long. After months of isolation, you’re going to want to get tickets for this one. Though videos of the over-the-top art affair will inevitably make their rounds on social media, it’s the type of thing you need to experience for yourself to fully appreciate.

Located in the Toronto Star building, the exhibit takes over the space that once housed the newspaper’s printing press. Guests can expect 600,000 cubic feet of stunning projections, as they ride a 35-minute-long roller coaster of rediscovery (or discovery) of Van Gogh’s works – from his sunny landscapes and night scene, to his famous portraits and still-life paintings. It’s a completely new way to take in the famed artist’s work.

This includes the Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), the Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889).

“Immersive Van Gogh” is designed and conceived by Massimiliano Siccardi, with its moving and often dreamy soundtrack by Luca Longobardi. Both visionaries are changing the way we experience art, pioneering blockbuster immersive digital art experiences in France with Atelier des Lumières.

In response to COVID-19 and subsequent physical distancing requirements, the show was adapted to allow for the option of a drive-in experience, “Gogh By Car.” As the world’s first drive-in digital art exhibition, this initiative allows 14 cars to access the exhibit via drive-in, so guests can take in the magic from the comfort and socially distanced safety of their cars.

Personally, however, I recommend the socially distanced walk-in option – something that’s facilitated by clear circles on the ground – because it lends itself to a more truly immersive experience, free of cranking your neck to look out the window (but that’s just me). Those who purchase tickets to “Gogh by Car,” however, also receive free walk-in tickets.

The first socially distanced walk-in option begins July 1 in Gallery 1; Gogh by Car begins July 3 in Gallery 2. Find more information and purchase tickets here.