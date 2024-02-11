Recipe for Corn Fritters from Naked & Saucy

Naked & Saucy shared with us this delicious Corn Fritters recipe, crispy and golden bites filled with sweet corn kernels. These fritters capture the essence of sun-kissed harvests, delivering a mouthwatering taste that embodies the warmth and vibrancy of the seasons to come.

Corn Fritters

Ingredients:

1 Tbsp flax meal

3 Tbsp water

3 cups corn kernels

1 Tbsp Naked Naturals – Thai Sweet Chili

1 tsp baking powder

¾ cup rice flour

½ tsp sea salt

½ tsp white pepper

Directions:

1. Prepare and set aside the flax egg by whisking together the flax meal and water

2. In a food processor, add half the corn kernels, flax egg, and Thai Sweet Chili. Process in pulses until slightly chunky

3. Pour this mixture into a mixing bowl and add the remaining ingredients – baking powder, rice flour, sea salt, white pepper, and the reserved corn kernels

4. Place this mixture in the fridge for 1 hour

5. Pan fry until golden brown or bake in the oven @350F for 25 minutes

6. Serve with Thai Sweet Chili sauce

***

Tips:

· Do not process Step 2 until smooth – you want it to be chunky

· Add more rice flour if the batter is too wet

· Placing the mixture in the fridge allows it to firm up – making it easier to shape

· Pan fry option is preferred

· Roasting the corn kernels beforehand will add much more sweetness and char-ness to it – recommend!