Recipe for Corn Fritters from Naked & Saucy

Naked & Saucy shared with us this delicious Corn Fritters recipe, crispy and golden bites filled with sweet corn kernels. These fritters capture the essence of sun-kissed harvests, delivering a mouthwatering taste that embodies the warmth and vibrancy of the seasons to come.
Corn Fritters
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp flax meal
- 3 Tbsp water
- 3 cups corn kernels
- 1 Tbsp Naked Naturals – Thai Sweet Chili
- 1 tsp baking powder
- ¾ cup rice flour
- ½ tsp sea salt
- ½ tsp white pepper
Directions:
1. Prepare and set aside the flax egg by whisking together the flax meal and water
2. In a food processor, add half the corn kernels, flax egg, and Thai Sweet Chili. Process in pulses until slightly chunky
3. Pour this mixture into a mixing bowl and add the remaining ingredients – baking powder, rice flour, sea salt, white pepper, and the reserved corn kernels
4. Place this mixture in the fridge for 1 hour
5. Pan fry until golden brown or bake in the oven @350F for 25 minutes
6. Serve with Thai Sweet Chili sauce
Tips:
· Do not process Step 2 until smooth – you want it to be chunky
· Add more rice flour if the batter is too wet
· Placing the mixture in the fridge allows it to firm up – making it easier to shape
· Pan fry option is preferred
· Roasting the corn kernels beforehand will add much more sweetness and char-ness to it – recommend!