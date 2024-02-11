Recipe for Corn Fritters from Naked & Saucy

February 11, 2024 Emilea Semancik Food & Drink, Recipes

Naked & Saucy shared with us this delicious Corn Fritters recipe, crispy and golden bites filled with sweet corn kernels. These fritters capture the essence of sun-kissed harvests, delivering a mouthwatering taste that embodies the warmth and vibrancy of the seasons to come.

Recipe for Corn Fritters

 

Corn Fritters

Ingredients:

  • 1 Tbsp flax meal
  • 3 Tbsp water
  • 3 cups corn kernels
  • 1 Tbsp Naked Naturals – Thai Sweet Chili
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • ¾ cup rice flour
  • ½ tsp sea salt
  • ½ tsp white pepper

Directions:

1. Prepare and set aside the flax egg by whisking together the flax meal and water

2. In a food processor, add half the corn kernels, flax egg, and Thai Sweet Chili. Process in pulses until slightly chunky

3. Pour this mixture into a mixing bowl and add the remaining ingredients – baking powder, rice flour, sea salt, white pepper, and the reserved corn kernels

4. Place this mixture in the fridge for 1 hour

5. Pan fry until golden brown or bake in the oven @350F for 25 minutes

6. Serve with Thai Sweet Chili sauce

 

***

Tips:

· Do not process Step 2 until smooth – you want it to be chunky

· Add more rice flour if the batter is too wet

· Placing the mixture in the fridge allows it to firm up – making it easier to shape

· Pan fry option is preferred

· Roasting the corn kernels beforehand will add much more sweetness and char-ness to it – recommend!

 

About Emilea Semancik 61 Articles
Emilea Semancik was born in North Vancouver. Emilea has always always wanted to freelance her own pieces and currently writes for the Vancouver Guardian. She is also a recipe author working towards publishing her own series of recipe books. You can find her recipes on Instagram. @ancestral.foods

Related Articles