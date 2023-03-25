Mojito the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Mojito is a lovely gal who loves to cuddle on her own terms. She can be anxious at first, and takes her time to warm up slowly with toys such as wand toys and laser pointers! Once she learns that she can trust you, Mojito appreciates your cuddles and attention and enjoys a quiet home.

Mojito

Age: 5 Years 7 Months

Sex: Female

Size: S

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

