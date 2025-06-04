“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Artist Danika Duarte Smith

Danika Duarte Smith is a debut author from the suburbs of Toronto with a passion for dance, storytelling, and adventure. She grew up dancing and trained at Wexford Collegiate for the Arts before pursuing science at Western University with dreams of becoming a veterinarian. But when her plans took an unexpected turn, she took a leap of faith—buying a one-way ticket across the world.

Solo travel became a transformative experience, teaching her resilience, self-discovery, and the beauty of stepping beyond her comfort zone. From bustling European cities to tranquil landscapes in Southeast Asia, each journey deepened her appreciation for diverse cultures and personal growth.

Her writing captures this adventurous spirit, blending vivid storytelling with introspective reflections on family and cultural expectations. Now, with the release of her debut book, she hopes to inspire others to embrace the freedom that comes with exploring the world.

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I’m technically in East York (the West side of Victoria Park), but I’m from Scarborough and spent my adolescent years there.

What do you do?

I do a lot of different things, but the main ones are writing, teaching, travelling, and dancing.

What are you currently working on?

I just released my debut memoir, One Year and a One-Way Ticket: Ditching My Mother’s Five-Year Plan to Travel Solo. Right now, I’m writing my next book about my time living and teaching in Kurdistan, Iraq.

Where can we find your work?

My memoir is published with Atmosphere Press, and I’ve had shorter travel stories published elsewhere, like my runner-up competition piece, Checkpoints and Chai on Intrepid Times. My blogs and personal writing are on my website and Substack. You can find me on social media posting about my adventures and writing too. Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.