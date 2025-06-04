“A Day in the Life” with: Toronto Artist Danika Duarte Smith

June 4, 2025 Lauren Kannwischer Arts, Literature

Danika Duarte Smith is a debut author from the suburbs of Toronto with a passion for dance, storytelling, and adventure. She grew up dancing and trained at Wexford Collegiate for the Arts before pursuing science at Western University with dreams of becoming a veterinarian. But when her plans took an unexpected turn, she took a leap of faith—buying a one-way ticket across the world.

Solo travel became a transformative experience, teaching her resilience, self-discovery, and the beauty of stepping beyond her comfort zone. From bustling European cities to tranquil landscapes in Southeast Asia, each journey deepened her appreciation for diverse cultures and personal growth.

Her writing captures this adventurous spirit, blending vivid storytelling with introspective reflections on family and cultural expectations. Now, with the release of her debut book, she hopes to inspire others to embrace the freedom that comes with exploring the world.

Danika Smith
Me sitting on the Scarborough Bluffs Beach in the fall with our family’s terrier, ‘Stewart’, that we adopted from the Toronto Humane Society.
Danika Smith
Myself and my friend Megan Soo, a singer and songwriter also from Toronto, dancing one of our Bollywood routines in the streets downtown.
A cute sign I found hanging on a tree in our neighbourhood in East York. I feel it relates to the major themes in my book and other stories I write.
A photo I took on a walk in Taylor Creek Park nearby to my house, a place I go often when I need a break from my computer and work.
A hand-drawn picture from one of my ballet students depicting her and I dancing together.
Danika Smith
My two best friends and I at their cottage in Muskoka in August of 2023.
Danika Smith
Stewart and I lounging in bed as I worked on my manuscript.

***

Which ’hood are you in?

I’m technically in East York (the West side of Victoria Park), but I’m from Scarborough and spent my adolescent years there.

What do you do?

I do a lot of different things, but the main ones are writing, teaching, travelling, and dancing.

What are you currently working on?

I just released my debut memoir, One Year and a One-Way Ticket: Ditching My Mother’s Five-Year Plan to Travel Solo. Right now, I’m writing my next book about my time living and teaching in Kurdistan, Iraq.

Where can we find your work?

My memoir is published with Atmosphere Press, and I’ve had shorter travel stories published elsewhere, like my runner-up competition piece, Checkpoints and Chai on Intrepid Times. My blogs and personal writing are on my website and Substack. You can find me on social media posting about my adventures and writing too. Follow me on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

 

About Lauren Kannwischer 70 Articles
Lauren is a passionate community driven Torontonian who helps out with our social media and our daily features.

Related Articles