Hannah Galway graduated from Toronto Metropolitan University for Theatre Performance where she was the recipient of the Jack and Hedda Rothman Award. She has since moved to film/tv where she recently guests starred alongside Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the FX show Under the Banner of Heaven. This year you can also watch her co-star alongside Andrew Lincoln and Essie Davis in Guillermo Del Toro’s new Netflix series Cabinet of Curiosities directed by Jennifer Kent. Hannah is also a reoccurring cast member of the hit Netflix series SEX/LIFE. She can be seen in Good Sam, Frankie Drake Mysteries and Mrs. America. Hannah co-wrote, co-produced and starred in her first short film Wife Me which was accepted into several international film festivals. Notably; Toronto Jewish Film Festival, JxJ Washington Jewish Film Festival and Moscow Jewish Film Festival. Wife Me was also awarded second prize for the best original theme by SOCAN Foundation for audio-visual composers.

I love hiking!
This was such a fun day. My parents rented a cottage in Algonquin park. The weather was perfect
This is my dog Collin. He is a portuguese water dog and as you can see here, he is often pretty skeptical!
This is from a recent day on set!
My favourite lunch spot in Toronto is Mandy’s. I’ll often Uber Eats it or go there with friends. I think they are the best salads in the city!
My dad took this photo from another hike we did!
Me and my best friends try to go to Collingwood every once in a while for a little getaway!
I really enjoy going to the gym. It is so good for my mental and physical health 🙂

What ‘hood are you in?

I recently moved out on my own which is very exciting. I live near Liberty Village. It’s a pretty fun area and I’m within walking distance of my sister, which I love.

What do you do?

I am an actress! I have been doing film/tv for the past 5 or 6 years and have been really enjoying it. I get to work with such passionate and creative people. When I’m not acting I like to write.

What are you currently working on?

I just wrapped the second short film that I co-wrote and starred in. It’s so surreal to make your own work and see other creatives come together and bring it to life. I’m also currently filming an episode of Murdoch Mysteries which has been great!

Where can we find your work?

You can find shows that I have been in on Netflix, Disney+ and Prime Video. To check out my previous and upcoming work you can view my IMDb.

 

 

