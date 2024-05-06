Homegrown Business: Stephanie Desiree Jonah of Jonah Events

Jonah Events is an event planning business. They focus on connecting the community through social gatherings and more. We spoke with Stephanie Desiree Jonah the Founder of Jonah Events to learn more.

What is your business called and what does it do?

At Jonah Events, we create an array of unique year round events designed to connect the community together through fun, safe and unforgettable social experiences. We curate paint parties, singles mixers, pop up markets, food & drink festivals, culture fests, networking events and more!

What made you want to do this work?

After producing and directing my first short film and dating series, (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=64IMJ-eeYMU) &(https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WFjcCU54VNc) I created a viewing party for my content, to not only showcase my work, but to also create dialogue around the topics in film. The event was an instant success, not only was it sold out with no marketing, but the beautiful positive energy in the room made me realize that that viewing party was bigger than I had imagined. There was an evident void and crave in the community for unique social events that fostered to cultures, groups and discourses that are often overlooked in society. I have now expanded my business, to curate events that also incorporate and work with small businesses who need spaces and/or visibility to showcase their restaurants, products and services.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

My client and demographics are two fold. Those who attend my events are predominantly women who come from various cultural backgrounds and range in age. However, I also work with restaurant owners and vendors to help them showcase their brand on a larger scale.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

I work with restaurant owners who are looking to increase their customer base through the curation of my events that market and provide a full house to their restaurant. I also work with vendors looking to increase brand awareness through face to fact interaction at my pop up markets. Lastly, another part of my revenue stream is through ticket sales.

Where in the city can we find your profession?

We are growing and expanding pretty rapidly, but you can make sure to follow us on Instagram, TikTok or Eventbrite to stay up to date as to when one of our events will be in a city near you!

Our next event:

Location: Stackt Market | 28 Bathurst

Friday, May 10th | 5pm – 10pm

Sat & Sun May 11th & 12th | 12pm – 6pm

Over 30 vendors, complimentary makeup sessions, complementary mocktails, swag bags, live painting and more!

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

Simply come to one of our events and you tell me how the experience made you feel. Did you feel seen? Represented? At peace? Happy?

Do you have any events coming up?

I’m curating a 3 day Mother’s Day pop up market in Toronto from May 10th – May 12th. The objective is to pamper and give back to the amazing mothers in the community.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

I love to bring the community together and help to build brand awareness for small businesses. The most difficult and challenging aspect of running Jonah Events is simultaneously spearheading multiple projects by myself. As I continue to grow, I will be looking to add members to my team to help facilitate the growth.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Tiktotk | Eventbrite

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another local business that you love?

TheWellness Studio – They are a brand that I’ve worked with in the past and are doing incredible things in the community.