“Five Minutes With” Toronto Musician Shawn William Clarke

Shawn William Clarke is an award winning Toronto indie folk songwriter, twice nominated in NOW magazine’s best songwriter poll.

His latest release is “Spectral Acoustics Vol 1”, is an EP about looking back. Originally conceived as a Bandcamp exclusive, this 5 song EP is getting a wide release on all streaming sites and a limited edition cassette. Featuring the new song “Leonard Cohen”, written the night of the musicians passing, and being released for the 4th anniversary of that date.

Name: Shawn William Clarke

Genre: Indie Folk

Founded: Started playing music in the late-90’s…. So maybe then?

# of Albums: 3 LP’s, 2 EP’s

Latest Release: Spectral Acoustics Vol 1

Latest Single: Leonard Cohen

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Ding A Wing

Favourite band as a teenager:

Radiohead

Favourite band now:

Alvvays

Guilty Pleasure Song:

I’ll always hit the floor when Britney Spear’s “Toxic” is playing

Live Show Ritual:

Show up early, have a nice chat with the other musicians

Favourite local artist:

Little Kid, Weather Station

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees, especially with friends

Queen or College St?

I don’t spend much time on either anymore, you can find me on Roncesvalles

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park has been my life saver through this pandemic

EP or LP?

I love LP’s, but my newest is an EP, so they’re cool too!

Early bird or night owl?

Not too late, not too early. Best of both worlds

Road or studio?

Both have their pros and cons, but I’m definitely missing the Road right now

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Probably roti, but if I could dip it in Swiss Chalet sauce that would be epic.

Where can we follow you?

On my website.

Any shows or albums coming up?

I recently released my EP “Spectral Acoustic Vol 1”