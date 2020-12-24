“Five Minutes With” DJ, Producer and Songwriter DJ Agile

DJ, producer and songwriter; the multi-award-winning artist DJ Agile has been one of Canada’s most sought-after DJs since 1999. With his eclectic mix of Hip-Hop, Soul, Afrobeats, House, Rock, Pop and Nu Soul, Agile is a staple in Toronto’s diverse music scene. He’s DJ’d for the Toronto Maple Leaf’s “Rivalry Series” two years in a row, and even taken part in residences with DJ parties including The Main Ingredient, Nostalgia and All Vinyl Everything.

With his diverse background and commitment to raising Canada’s profile in the music world, it’s no wonder why Agile was appointed Chair of the jury for the inaugural Black Canadian Music Awards this Fall. A partnership between SiriusXM Canada the SOCAN Foundation, the awards will recognize and celebrate Canadian Black music creators across all genres. Alongside Agile will be a jury and advisory council of prominent Black artist and industry leaders from across Canada.

Name: DJ Agile

Genre: GOOD MUSIC

Founded: 1999

# of Albums: 4

Latest Release: ‘We’re Never Done’

Latest Single: Conversation Ft. JRDN

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Fat Pasha or Tabulé or Roti Hut (All tied in my heart and stomach)

Favourite band as a teenager:

Public Enemy

Favourite band now:

M.O.P.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

The Lumineers – Ho Hey

Live Show Ritual:

Stand near the soundman

Favourite local artist:

Drake

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Too many dope choices

Queen or College St?

QUEEN STREET

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Riverdale, TOBOGGAN SEASON

EP or LP?

LP + Cup of Tea

Early bird or night owl?

NIGHT OWL

Road or studio?

Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

ROTI OVER EVERYTHING

Where can we follow you?

Instagram + Twitch

Any shows or albums coming up?

I stream MON – FRI 5PM EST on Twitch and my new album ‘We’re Never Done’ is available now everywhere.