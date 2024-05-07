Jace the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Jace, a charming male dog who was found as a stray at a playground with kids. This curious pup is very social, showing a keen interest in both other dogs and people, though he may pull on the leash out of excitement. However, he responds well to training, especially with stop-and-go techniques when returning from walks or when distracted. Jace is a sweet and energetic boy, full of youthful exuberance. He loves to play, dive-bombing legs, and chasing toys with gusto. On walks, he walks pretty nicely on the leash and is generally easy to handle. Despite his initial enthusiasm to explore, Jace is also happy to return to his run. He’s gentle, accepting treats, and enjoys being petted. With a bit of patience and love, Jace will be a delightful addition to any family ready for a playful companion.

Jace

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 7 Months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

