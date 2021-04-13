Charitable Choices: Print Nest, Supporting National Service Dogs (NSD)

For today’s Charitable Choices we spoke with the folks at Print Nest about their fundraising efforts for the National Service Dogs organization.

Describe your charity/non-profit in a few sentences.

The non profit we support is the National Service Dogs located in Cambridge On. For the last 25 years, they have been training certified service dogs as lifelines for individuals facing the challenges associated with autism, PTSD amongst other forms of mental and physical illness. Proceeds from every Print Nest portrait sold support the sponsoring and training of certified NSD service puppies.

What problem does it aim to solve?

NSD and Print Nest aim to raise awareness for the initiative through social media while raising funds to support these dogs over their service lifetimes. Service Dogs are donated to the individual they serve and can cost up to $40,000 over the span of their life. The current waitlist is 2 years for a certified service dog.

When did you start/join it?

At the start of 2021

What made you want to get involved?

The opportunity to leverage our passion for pets and business for a cause we believe in and feel so emotionally tied to. We have grown up with dogs our whole lives and understand the impact that they provide individuals who need companionship, confidence and increased capabilities.

What more needs to be done?

We are always looking for support through donations via the link on our site, through proceeds from each order and through spreading awareness via social media.

How can our readers help?

By donating through this link, staying up to date with our accounts and sharing our initiatives with your friends and followers on social media.

Do you have any events coming up?

We will be hosting Mothers and Fathers day giveaways and auctions leading up to those special dates

Where can we follow you?

@Natlservicedogs on Instagram

@printnestdigital on Instagram

@printnest on Tik Tok

PAY IT FORWARD: What is an awesome local charity that you love?

Sea Paws Rescue