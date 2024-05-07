Andrew Packer – A.K.A. Man News- is a Toronto-based YouTuber and Content Creator, primarily focusing on the humour and complexities of manhood. We had the opportunity to chat with Andrew to learn more about his work.

What is your channel called and what is it about?

Man News- A comedy channel that takes on the noble task of keeping men informed on important global

news stories. Like a few weeks back, a man took a really large rock and tossed it off a bridge, creating a very satisfying sploosh, and we covered that. It was very important that men everywhere see it and no other news network would do it.

When did you start it? What motivated you at the beginning?

Over two years ago now and what a ride it has been, to be part of something that is so much bigger than myself. At first, I just wanted to see the stories that I care about get coverage by a news network, but as we quickly exploded to over 1 billion views on YouTube, I knew this was much more important than my own wants or desires. No no, this was going to be a selfless journey of service to the men of the world, and that sense of purpose keeps me truly motivated.

Who were you inspired by? Any influences?

The men watching Man News inspire me, every day, my DMs are flooded with videos of dudes doing dude stuff and I work around the clock to shine a light on the stories that are most important.

How would you describe your audience?

Men….and a few WO-men too, all are welcome.

What is your creative process? Do you have people who work with you?

I have a code of journalistic ethics that guides all that I do, I am sure you understand. Apart from that, I look to the story to reveal the most interesting angle on what is taking place, allowing the story to speak for itself, but also drawing attention to some of the more subtle dynamics of what is taking place.

How do you monetize your content? Do you also have another job?

I am a news network; how do you monetize your content? Between the online and the live shows, this is my only job.

What is your favourite piece of content you have created?

It may be controversial, but many news stories are. I covered my father-in-law taking a pesky pest problem into his own hands. This coverage gained over 38 million views and sparked an intense debate.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part is connecting with so many men across the globe. I was getting married in Greece this year and during our reception, one of the local caterers went up to my bride and he asked her “Excuse me…is your husband ‘Man News’?”. WILD lol. It is insane to think about the connection we’ve built with so many dudes.

The worst part is our stringent story selection process, there are way more news stories than we can cover, so we have to make the tough decisions on what gets selected and we try our best to get it right for the men.

What are your future plans for your channel?

I have just secured the paperwork to begin operations in the United States, where the largest population of our viewers reside. I plan to report on stories throughout America, put on live shows everywhere I go and document the journey on my channel.

Where can we follow you?

YouTube | Instagram | TikTok | Snapchat | Facebook

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Canadian content creator that you love?

Marc-Anthony Sinagoga, a new father, has some incredible content that is blowing up right now about being a new dad. Austen Alexander is always creating hilarious slice-of-life skits that are blowing up on YouTube these days.