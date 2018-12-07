“5 Minutes With” folk trio The O’Pears

The O’Pears are a Toronto-based contemporary folk trio made up of Lydia Persaud, Jill Harris and Meg Contini, three songwriters who weave stories that stir the spirit and capture the timeless character of folk music. With beautifully blended harmonies, insightful songwriting, and a playful love of performing, they make perfectly balanced vocal performances look effortless.

Their sophomore album Stay Warm illuminates the comfort, darkness, and complexity of the winter holiday season. This isn’t a commercial Christmas album with charming cover songs, blinding tinsel, or any assumption about “the most wonderful time of the year”. Instead, Stay Warm flickers with the glow of family reunions and new love while taking in the chill of blowing snow, drifting hearts, and seasonal solitude. A cappella covers of winter classics are sprinkled between original songs that examine the many ways that the holidays can bring rest, joy, and cheer while also inspiring feelings of loss, grief, and nostalgia. Taken as a whole, Stay Warm is a balanced offering – musically and emotionally – from a trio that mixes tight a cappella and rootsy instrumentation.

Each member of The O’Pears is a distinctly talented musician with a stand-alone voice, style, and stage presence and together they are breathtaking. Their latest release proves that The O’Pears continue to bring a strong, honest voice to the modern female perspective.

Name: The O’Pears

Genre: Folk

Founded: 2012

# of Albums: 2

Latest Release: Stay Warm, our 2018 Winter album is out December 7th

Latest Video: “One Day” from our album Like Those Nights was released this past spring.

New video for “Lady Winter” coming out in January 2019.

Latest Single: “Find the Sun”

https://open.spotify.com/album/7BeQX0nxzWVVAgdNF60brd?si=a2oFtSxcRjWlOh-6HAGq4w

Favourite Restaurant:

Jill Harris: Sushi on Bloor

Lydia Persaud: Baddies

Meg Contini: Hole in the Wall

Favourite band/artist as a teenager:

Jill: Sufjan Stevens

Lydia: Taking Back Sunday

Meg: Queen

Favourite band/artist now:

Jill: Brian Eno

Lydia: The Internet

Meg: Nick Lowe

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Jill: Don’t Stop Believin

Lydia: I’m Every Woman

Meg: Teenage Dirtbag

Live Show Ritual:

Meg: Grab a tea

Lydia: Soundcheck

Jill: Play the show

Favourite local artist:

Jill: Harebrain, Kaia Kater, Katie McBride

Lydia: Yuka

Meg: The Weather Station

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Jill: Nachos

Lydia: Pasta

Meg: Salad

Queen or College St?

Jill: Queen

Lydia: Queen

Meg: Both

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Jill: Trinity Bellwoods

Lydia: High Park

Meg: High Park

EP or LP?

Jill: LP

Lydia: EP

Meg: LP

Early bird or night owl?

Jill: Night owl

Lydia: Night owl

Meg: Night owl

Road or studio

Jill: Road

Lydia: Studio

Meg: Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti

Jill: Roti

Lydia:Roti

Meg: Roti

Where can we follow you

Any shows or albums coming up?

Our sophomore winter album Stay Warm comes out on December 7th. Our Toronto album release show is on December 11th at The Drake Underground. Tickets are available at https://www.thedrake.ca/events/the-opears/?date=2018-12-11.

Upcoming dates

*For more info visit http://www.theopears.com/tour-2/

Dec 6th – Mill’s Hardware (Hamilton, ON)

Dec 7th – Old Church Theatre (Trenton, ON)

Dec 11th – Drake Underground (Toronto, ON)

Dec 12th – Live to Air on JazzFM (Toronto, ON)

Dec 13th – Canmore Artsplace (Calgary AB)

Dec 15th – Cookhouse on Main (Sangudo, AB)

Dec 17th – Fernie Arts Station (Fernie, BC)

Dec 20th – Ironwood (Calgary, AB)

Jan 12th – Registry Theatre (Kitchener, ON)

Jan 19th – Utopia Hall (Barrie, ON)

Jan 25th – Aeolian Hall (London, ON)