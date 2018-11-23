“Five Minutes With” Toronto alt-country band LeBarons

LeBarons are 100% independent alt-country from Toronto. Since 2014, the band has been crafting genre-blurring soundscapes that set the stage for Chris MacDonald’s vivid, lyrical, story-telling songs. Their hallmark is the delicate interplay between the voices of Chris and co-vocalist Megan Tilston whose ghostly tone seems to float effortlessly above the layers of fuzz and feedback. Their debut full-length album, Summer Of Death was released on November 2, 2018.

The band has steadily gained the respect of critics around the world, especially in the UK and Australia where their music has been called “epic, brooding, and emotional;” “superb and gorgeous;” and “gloriously atmospheric and romantic.”. They are now poised to enter the alt-country conversation back at home. The Summer Of Death record release show was a complete sell-out; the album saw its first campus radio Top 20 chart appearance, and Summer Of Death is on-track to break 10,000 streams on Spotify in its first 14 days of release.

Name:

LeBarons

Genre:

Alt Country/Folk Rock

Founded:

2014

# of Albums:

(1) 7” single – Trains/The Clearing, 2014; (1) EP – ALLISTON, 2016; 1 full-length – Summer Of Death, 2018

Latest Release:

Summer Of Death, released November 2, 2018

Latest Single:

Long Highway

Favourite Restaurant:

Easy Restaurant

Favourite band as a teenager:

Leatherface

<a href="http://lebarons.bandcamp.com/album/summer-of-death" class="external" rel="nofollow">Summer Of Death by LeBarons</a>

Favourite band now:

Matt Mays

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Total Eclipse Of The Heart, and nothing guilty about it

Live Show Ritual:

Go for a long walk on the day of.

Favourite local artist:

Matt Mays

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Terroni.

Queen or College St?

Go College St!

Trinity Bellwoods or Highpark, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Highpark

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

Both

Road or studio?

Both

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

