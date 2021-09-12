Aiko Uchigoshi’s Matcha Chocolate Hazelnut Layer Cake

Here is a recipe from chef Aiko Uchigoshi, who is the head pastry chef for Miku, Aburi Hana and Minami. Her cakes and pastries are also available at Aburi Patisserie

Matcha Chocolate Hazelnut Layer Cake

“A home cook’s version of our famous Green Tea Opera Cake.”

Chocolate Cake

Ingredients

-110g flour

-180g sugar

-40g cocoa powder

-5g baking powder

-2g baking soda

-1g salt

-5g instant coffee powder

-60g milk

-50g vegetable oil

-1p egg

-120g water

-some vanilla extract

Directions

1. Preheat the oven to 350℉

2. Prep a 12′ round Springform pan with parchment paper

3. Combine dry ingredients into a bowl and mix well.

4. Put liquid ingredients into another bowl and mix. Pour liquid ingredients into dry ingredients bowl and mix until smooth.

5. Pour batter into the baking pan, then bake for 25 minutes. Let cool.

6. Remove cake and cut into 3 even layers with a thickness of 1cm each.

Espresso Syrup

Ingredients

-100g Boiled water

-6g instant coffee

-20g sugar

-15g Kahlua

Directions

1. Combine all ingredients. Let cool completely.

Matcha Butter Cream

Ingredients

-280g softened butter

-7g matcha powder

-220g sugar

-50g water

-6 egg yolks

-1 whole egg

Directions

1. Mix egg yolks and whole egg using the mixer on low speed.

2. Put sugar and water in a pan, and bring it to a boil. Once it boils, slowly pour into mixer with the mixer on high speed until the mixture is fluffy.

3. Let cool completely.

4. Next, mix butter and matcha well and add it to the mixerbowl. Combine all ingredients until smooth.

Adzuki Cream

Ingredients

-100g adzuki paste*

-25g butter

Directions

1. Mix azuki paste and butter together to form the adzuki cream.

*can be purchased at most Asian food markets

Chocolate Hazelnut Rice Crunch

Ingredients

-150g Nutella

-20g sugar

-100g rice puffs

-80g dark chocolate

-30g butter

Directions

1. Place dark chocolate and butter in a microwave-safe bowl. Heat in the microwave in 30 second increments until melted.

2. Combine remaining ingredients with melted dark chocolate and butter mixture.

To Assemble the Matcha Chocolate Hazelnut Cake

Directions

1. Brush all cake layers with the espresso syrup.

2. Put one slice of cake back into the springform pan.

3. Spread a layer of the chocolate hazelnut rice crunch on the slice of chocolate cake in the ring.

4. Spread a layer of matcha buttercream on top of the chocolate hazelnut rice crunch layer.

4. Add another layer of cake to the pan. Spread another layer of matcha buttercream and put the last layer of cake on top.

5. Spread a layer of the Adzuki cream on it, then finish with rest of Matcha butter cream、chill it in fridge for 6 hours.

6. Frost the cake with the remaining Matcha buttercream. Optional: Decorate with fresh-cut flowers.