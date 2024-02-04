Mazola shared with us this delicious recipe for Honey Lemon Glazed Salmon with Spinach Sauté, a quick and elegant dish that brings together the succulence of roasted salmon and the freshness of sautéed spinach. With a luscious honey and lemon glaze that adds a perfect balance of sweetness and acidity, this recipe promises to elevate your dining experience, offering a symphony of textures and tastes that will leave your taste buds delighted.

Honey Lemon Glazed Salmon with Spinach Sauté

Serving: 4

Total Time: 27 Minutes

Ingredients:

1 lemon

1/4 cup honey

1 pound salmon fillets

Freshly ground black whole grinder pepper

1-1/2 teaspoons Mazola Canola Oil

1/2 cup thinly sliced red onions

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

1 package (5 ounce) fresh baby spinach

1/4 cup dry white wine

1/4 teaspoon red crushed pepper

1/8 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon chopped, toasted pine nuts

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 450°F.

2. Grate zest from lemon; set aside.

3. Squeeze 1 tablespoon lemon juice into a small bowl.

4. Add honey and mix well.

5. Line a baking sheet with foil; spray foil with cooking spray.

6. Place salmon fillets on baking sheet. Generously season with black pepper.

7. Drizzle with half of the honey mixture.

8. Roast salmon for 10 to 12 minutes or until fish is lightly browned and flakes easily.

9. Brush on remaining glaze as needed. For a browner glaze, broil on HIGH the last few minutes of cooking.

10. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat.

11. Add onions and garlic and sauté 3 to 5 minutes.

12. Add spinach and white wine. Continue to saute until spinach is wilted and most of the liquid has evaporated.

13. Stir in 1 teaspoon lemon zest, crushed red pepper and salt.

14. Divide spinach evenly on top of salmon fillets; sprinkle with pine nuts.

15. Serve immediately.