Astakomakaronada (Lobster Pasta) From Chef Derrick Brampton

David Duncan House’s Executive Chef Derrick Brampton has created a modern spin on a traditional dish – Astakomakaronada (Lobster Pasta). Made with lobster, linguine, chili, basil and a tomato based sauce, it is a favourite of many regular customers.

Astakomakaronada (Lobster Pasta)

Ingredients:

1 fresh lobster

2 large onions, chopped

125ml of extra virgin olive oil

250ml of roughly chopped grape tomatoes

1 tbs tomato paste

175ml of white wine

1/2 bunch of diced fresh basil

1/2 package of dried linguine or 3 nests of fresh

Salt

Pepper

Chili oil

Directions:

1. Fill a large pot halfway with water and bring to a boil. Add lobster and let cook for half an hour.

2. Take lobster out of pot and set aside, and keep the water aside as well – it will be used to boil linguine. Remove shells and cut meat into small pieces.

3. In a skillet, heat olive oil and sauté onions, then add lobster and stir.

4. Add wine, chopped tomatoes and tomato paste. Stir together and add in chili oil, salt and pepper. Simmer until all water is absorbed.

5. Bring the water, where the lobster was cooked, to a boil. Add pasta and let it cook to your preference, then drain.

6. Once drained, return pasta to pot, add some olive oil and sauté pasta for a couple of minutes, then remove from heat . Use a large bowl to mix linguine with lobster sauce. Sprinkle with some additional basil and serve!