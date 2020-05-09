Help Jango the Cat Find A New Furever Home in Toronto

Jango is an INFP who enjoys having a small, select group of friends around to talk about treats, chin scratches, and the best ways to snuggle. Jango’s hobbies include hiding in comfy spots and curling up to listen to his ocean waves. He is all about good vibes. Quiet hangs with a gang he has learned to trust. Shy around strangers, you’ll first find Jango hiding in his fort or just watching things unfold from a safe distance. But if you hang around long enough, he rewards your patience by purring and rolling around all over you. He loves the attention once he knows he is safe.

Jango is a very social cat with his chosen ones. Every morning he jumps out of bed to greet his human looking for morning snuggles, and most importantly breakfast. He won’t let his human forget breakfast!! He is quite the pillow & blanket fort expert and if one is built, curiosity takes over and he is ready to explore. That much exploring is a tiring task though so his favourite afternoon pass time is taking a nap in his favourite fort.

Jango does love his independence but when he is looking for attention you can be sure he will jump on your lap and request a good head scratch. Laying across your puzzle or desk is another one of his attention seeking strategies.

After dinner, Jango’s personality really comes alive. His favourite toys are his crinkle balls. He will run through the house chasing them or participate in some good old fashion fetch. He’s working on consistently returning the ball to his human. He loves to play games with his human and it’s a great way to tucker him out before bed.

Unfortunately, Jango has been diagnosed with FLUTD, which stands for feline lower urinary tract disease. Sounds scary right? Like the end of the world or something. It isn’t. Not even close. Caring for a FLUTD cat is easy. All Jango needs is a special diet and lots of water! Our staff will be there with all the info you need before and after adoption.

Jango comes with 4 free sessions with a trainer post adoption!

Jango

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 6 years 2 months

Sex: Male

Size: Medium

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

