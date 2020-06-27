Help Emmanuel Find His Purfect Home in Toronto!

Emmanuel loves the colour blue. Will always choose staying in over going out. Owned five scratching posts before you were even born. Hates being told “just be yourself”. Has been practicing social distancing for 12 years and will gladly show you how it’s done.

Emmanuel’s the kinda guy who feels uneasy in a room full of strangers. He’s not a fan of job interviews or cocktail parties. Networking events make him want to vanish into the wall. While the other cats are gathered around talking politics, Emmanuel’s downstairs rewatching “8 hour bird bonanza” on Youtube with one-or-two close friends.

But you better get that lap ready, cause once this shy senior boy learns to trust you, it’s nothing but purrs, headbutts, and playtime. He loves chatting, too. Especially in the morning and at night. It’s not all talk, either. He’s a great listener who’s down to hear about your day while you gently scratch his head.

Unfortunately, Emmanuel has what is called hyperthyroidism. He will most likely need ongoing treatment with medication, a special diet, and regular visits to the vet. Our staff would love to fill you in on all the details and offer any support they can online.

Emmanuel is looking for a more calm and quiet environment where an introverted guy like him can thrive. He could get along with other pets if they were at the same energy level and respected his space. Because of his age and shy disposition, it would be best if there were no young children in Emmanuel’s new home.

If you enjoy canceled plans, movie nights over going out, and can count all of your friends on a single hand, then Emmanuel’s your boy. To bring him home, drop us a line at adoption@torontohumanesociety.com.

Emmanuel

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 12 years 10 months

Sex: Male

Size: Small

Colour: White/Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

In order to ensure a smooth and successful adoption, please remember to check all the basic requirements for adopting before coming in to the shelter.

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.