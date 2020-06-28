Chef Michael Bonacini’s Lemon Posey in Under 10 Minutes

Look, the kitchen is my happy place right now and I don’t care who knows it. Okay, this may only be true because I am there to create something delicious to devour, but that seems fair to me!

Just because I love the kitchen, doesn’t mean I have to spend loads of time there! Chef Michael Bonacini has created this Lemon Posey that literally takes 10 minutes or less to put together and tastes like the summer dream we all wish that we were having.

Right now supporting local businesses and initiatives is more important than ever. With that in mind, Dairy Farmers of Ontario, in collaboration with over 30 Ontario chefs, have created Savour Ontario at Home, a free recipe collection you can use as your one way ticket to a tasty summer. We gave Bonacini’s riff on a Lemon Posset a try, and it was ridiculously good.

Lemon Posey

Serves 6

Ingredients

– 2 ¼ cups whipping cream

– 2/3 cup white sugar

– ¼ cup sieved (or strained) lemon juice

– Fresh strawberries or blackberries

– Sprig of mint

Instructions

1. Gather your ingredients. Then in a pot or pan add the cream and sugar. Bring to a simmer on a medium to low heat stirring until the sugar has dissolved.

2. Remove from the heat, stir in the lemon juice, and pour into 6 ramekins or bowls.

3. Refrigerate for no less than 4 hours.

4. Garnish with berries, a sprig of mint and a dusting of powdered sugar.

It really is THAT easy!

Tips & Twists

I opted to make four larger sized servings, choosing to present mine in a martini glass in true 1970s fashion. I added a layer of strawberries to the bottom of my glass and then added the Posey on top with a garnish. I am sure Bonacini knows best, but I enjoy a little experimentation!

For all you fellow budding chefs: To celebrate the Savour Ontario at Home recipe collection launch, Savour Ontario is hosting an Instagram contest, encouraging all home chefs to get experimenting in the kitchen and to share their creations for the chance to win incredible prizes from Toronto’s celebrated Cheese Boutique!

Check out the Savour Ontario website for further recipes and competition details.

Enjoy!