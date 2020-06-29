Homegrown Business: Making the Immigration Process Easier with Visto

The immigration process is a long and complicated one. This week we spoke to Josh Schachnow, CEO of Visto, about how his company his helping international students and skilled workers begin their immigration process to Canada!

What is your business called and what does it do?

Visto.ai, a free platform for international students and skilled workers to navigate their Canadian immigration journey.

What made you want to do this work?

Immigration is a very stressful, confusing and difficult process, and there was no reliable, affordable solution for individuals looking for help.

What problem does this solve?

Navigating the Canadian immigration process without having to spend thousands of dollars on immigration lawyers or consultants

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Typically people in their 20s looking to study or immigrate to Canada for skilled work

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Visto offers paid but optional services in the free portal, including legal services, language test prep, career help and more

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

We’re based out of the Legal Innovation Zone at Dundas Square

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

How many people have you helped with immigration applications?

Visto has helped more than 100.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

Helping people start new lives in Canada.

Dealing with the bureaucracies and delays from Immigration Canada

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

There’s a very common conception that most lawyers are pretty boring and non-tech savvy. I’m doing my best to try and change that

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

Flexday