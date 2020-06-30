“Five Minutes With” Local Singer-Songwriter Ken Yates

Quiet Talkers – The third release from London, Ontario born singer/songwriter Ken Yates.
Reuniting with Jim Bryson, who produced Yates’s 2016 release Huntsville, (which won two Canadian Folk Music Awards for Songwriter of the Year and New Artist of the Year), Quiet Talkers is a dark, introspective step away from acoustic, guitar-driven, folk songs, yet still maintains Yates’ signature guitar style and lyrics that never waste time getting to the point.
After almost a decade of extensive touring, supporting artists like Passenger, Stu Larsen, Rose Cousins and Jenn Grant, Yates is starting to find peace in his role as an independent artist. “Lately I’ve been able to take a step back and look at all the things I’ve been able to achieve almost purely on my own, and I’m starting to appreciate the small victories now”.
Name: Ken Yates
Genre: Singer/Songwriter
Founded: 2011
# of Albums: 3
Latest Release: Quiet Talkers
Latest Single: “Evangeline”
Latest Video:
Favourite local Restaurant:
Bar Isabel
Favourite band as a teenager:
Incubus
Favourite band now:
Big Thief
Guilty Pleasure Song:
Bieber “What Do You Mean”
Live Show Ritual:
Show up to venue way too early and pace around anxiously
Favourite local artist:
Abigail Lapell
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
Sneaky Dees
Queen or College St?
College St.
Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?
High Park
EP or LP?
LP
Early bird or night owl?
Early Bird
Road or studio?
Studio but I’m on the road way more
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
Roti
New album “Quiet Talkers” out now!