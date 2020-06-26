“Five Minutes With” Canadian Singer-Songwriter Lily Frost

Lily Frost’s new release Retro-Moderne is her strongest work to date. Drawing from 60’s girl groups and Tarantino twang, her original songs spin dramatic yarns to exciting epic proportions. With stylish and precise production by Gus Van Go (Whitehorse, Jill Barber, Terra Lightfoot, The Stills) the record is a throwback with current relevance. The production uses spaghetti-western guitars, Bjork-style strings, live drums and programing, verby tambourines and hofner-plucked bass to outfit Lily’s sweet and spicy voice.

The prolific, award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter made her start in the Montreal mod scene and the Vancouver lounge scene of the 90’s until Nettwerk Records picked her up as a solo artist in 2001. When Lily returned to Toronto she signed with publisher Aporia Records and quickly became a placement darling with songs synched in Grey’s Anatomy, Crazy Beautiful, Workin’ Moms, Charmed, Felicity and Degrassi, promotions for Chevy Cobalt, and Gemini-nominated work on the theme song and score for international hit TV show Being Erica. She was then signed as staff writer which led her to LA and Nashville where some of these songs were written.

“Lily is a strong melodist and muse with buckets of ideas and expression. She has a tremendous gift for language.” – Dan Hill

With multiple album releases spanning pop, folk, jazz, rockabilly and swing genres under her belt, Lily shape-shifts through topics like division of head and heart, falling for the bad boy, what is love, temptation, allure, desire betrayal and more. Lily collaborates with writers and producers in Nashville, Los Angeles, New York and Toronto.

Name: Lily Frost

Genre: Indie/alt/neo-retro

Founded: 2001

# of Albums: 14

Latest Release: Retro-Moderne

Latest Single: Rainbow Glasses

Latest Video:

Favourite Restaurant:

Lahore Tikka

Favourite band as a teenager:

Thompson Twins

Favourite band now:

Beach House

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Bad Boy-Billie Eilish

Live Show Ritual:

pre-show meditation and a shot of tequila

Favourite local artist:

Denielle Bassels

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Superfood from Fresh

Queen or College St?

Queen

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Early bird

Road or studio?

Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

Website

Instagram

YouTube

Facebook

Any shows or albums coming up?

Retro-Moderne is still pretty new!🏄🏻‍♀️

I’m promoting a show at Paradise called Big City Social in the fall date Tba (fall-ish)