“Five Minutes With” Canadian Singer-Songwriter Lily Frost

Lily Frost’s new release Retro-Moderne is her strongest work to date. Drawing from 60’s girl groups and Tarantino twang, her original songs spin dramatic yarns to exciting epic proportions. With stylish and precise production by Gus Van Go (Whitehorse, Jill Barber, Terra Lightfoot, The Stills) the record is a throwback with current relevance. The production uses spaghetti-western guitars, Bjork-style strings, live drums and programing, verby tambourines and hofner-plucked bass to outfit Lily’s sweet and spicy voice.
The prolific, award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter made her start in the Montreal mod scene and the Vancouver lounge scene of the 90’s until Nettwerk Records picked her up as a solo artist in 2001. When Lily returned to Toronto she signed with publisher Aporia Records and quickly became a placement darling with songs synched in Grey’s Anatomy, Crazy Beautiful, Workin’ Moms, Charmed, Felicity and Degrassi, promotions for Chevy Cobalt, and Gemini-nominated work on the theme song and score for international hit TV show Being Erica. She was then signed as staff writer which led her to LA and Nashville where some of these songs were written.
“Lily is a strong melodist and muse with buckets of ideas and expression. She has a tremendous gift for language.” – Dan Hill
With multiple album releases spanning pop, folk, jazz, rockabilly and swing genres under her belt, Lily shape-shifts through topics like division of head and heart, falling for the bad boy, what is love, temptation, allure, desire betrayal and more. Lily collaborates with writers and producers in Nashville, Los Angeles, New York and Toronto.
Name: Lily Frost
Genre: Indie/alt/neo-retro
Founded: 2001
# of Albums: 14
Latest Release: Retro-Moderne
Latest Single: Rainbow Glasses
Latest Video:
Favourite Restaurant:
Lahore Tikka
Favourite band as a teenager:
Thompson Twins
Favourite band now:
Beach House
Guilty Pleasure Song:
Bad Boy-Billie Eilish
Live Show Ritual:
pre-show meditation and a shot of tequila
Favourite local artist:
Denielle Bassels
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
Superfood from Fresh
Queen or College St?
Queen
Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?
High Park
EP or LP?
EP
Early bird or night owl?
Early bird
Road or studio?
Studio
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
Roti
Where can we follow you?
Any shows or albums coming up?
Retro-Moderne is still pretty new!🏄🏻♀️
I’m promoting a show at Paradise called Big City Social in the fall date Tba (fall-ish)