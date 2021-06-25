“Five Minutes With” Indie, Jazz Folk and Soul Singer Lily Frost

Lily Frost is a singer. She’s a songwriter. She’s a radio host. She’s a mom. She’s a performer. She’s a producer.
Name: Lily Frost
Genre: indie jazz/folk/soulful.
Founded: 1989
# of Albums:15
Latest Release: Retro-Moderne sold on Bandcamp.
Latest Single: You’re Not Alone
Latest Video:
Favourite band as a teenager: hard choice- The Clash, Depeche Mode, Indigo Girls
Favourite band now: Beach House
Guilty Pleasure Song: Toxic Britney Spears
Live Show Ritual: meditation, vocal warmups, a shot of tequila
Favourite local artist: Nichol Robertson
EP or LP? LP-Vinyl
Early bird or night owl? Early bird with coffee
Road or studio? Studio
Any shows or albums coming up? (What do you currently want to promote?)
it’s illegal to plays shows so no. Planning a live stream via Union Trust out of the Dakota when it opens up. -I want to promote love, respect for nature, empathy and compassion toward all. Donate to your local foodbank or women’s shelter.
Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto
Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
Superfood (with the hot sauce).
Queen or College St?
Queen to shop, college for coffee.
Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other? High park.
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
Roti (Indian is best).
Where can we follow you?
Insta-Lilyfrostcom
Facebook-lilyfrostmusic
Favourite local Restaurant:
Lahora Tika