“Five Minutes With” Indie, Jazz Folk and Soul Singer Lily Frost

Lily Frost is a singer. She’s a songwriter. She’s a radio host. She’s a mom. She’s a performer. She’s a producer.

Name: Lily Frost

Genre: indie jazz/folk/soulful.

Founded: 1989

# of Albums:15

Latest Release: Retro-Moderne sold on Bandcamp.

Latest Single: You’re Not Alone

Latest Video:

Favourite band as a teenager: hard choice- The Clash, Depeche Mode, Indigo Girls

Favourite band now: Beach House

Guilty Pleasure Song: Toxic Britney Spears

Live Show Ritual: meditation, vocal warmups, a shot of tequila

Favourite local artist: Nichol Robertson

EP or LP? LP-Vinyl

Early bird or night owl? Early bird with coffee

Road or studio? Studio

Any shows or albums coming up? (What do you currently want to promote?)

it’s illegal to plays shows so no. Planning a live stream via Union Trust out of the Dakota when it opens up. -I want to promote love, respect for nature, empathy and compassion toward all. Donate to your local foodbank or women’s shelter.

Rapid Fire Qs on Toronto

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Superfood (with the hot sauce).

Queen or College St?

Queen to shop, college for coffee.

Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other? High park.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti (Indian is best).

Where can we follow you?

Insta-Lilyfrostcom

Facebook-lilyfrostmusic

YouTube…

Favourite local Restaurant:

Lahora Tika