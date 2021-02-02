Your home has always been your love shack so this year, why not go all crazy in love? Here are some amazing ideas dreamed up by Toronto restaurants and other businesses guaranteed to sizzle up your Valentine’s Day… and by the way, you don’t have to stick with doing everything on February 14th! Why not pick another day – a great surprise plus our restaurants and shops will be overwhelmed on the one day. Just a thought..as my love would say, “everyday is Valentine’s Day, is it not?”

CAFE BOULUD Four Seasons Hotel Toronto:

Leave the cooking to the culinary team here and enjoy a three-course menu prepared for your lovely weekend at home. Options include Veal Cheek a la Bourguignonne or a While Rotisserie Duck, before choosing from a variety of delicious desserts including a box of handmade chocolates and a stunning selection of sommelier wine pairings. Wow your love with a sweet Macaron Tower made up of 50 chocolate and raspberry macarons for an additional $180.

Their exclusive Valentine’s Afternoon Tea is another lovely option with a selection of teas accompanied by sweet and savoury Boulud bites. Add on a 10g tin of Kaviari Transmontanus Caviar for $70 CAD.

For vegans, and non-meat selections, Cafe Boulud and d|bar are also offering a Valentine’s Vegetarian and Vegan menu with dishes including Butternut Squash Lasagne with Du Puy Lentils, Vegetables Byaldi, Roasted Pepper Coulis and a Funghi Trifolati featuring Winter Mushooms with Truffle, Soft Poelnta and Grilled Lemonier Rapini ($75 per guest). A children’s menu is also available upon request.

Valentine’s Family Affair Menu (Dinner for 5) includes a Roasted Pear and Parsnip Soup with Double Smoked Bacon and Chives to start followed by a main consisting of Roasted Saddle of Lamb paired with Pine Nut and Feta Stuff. Sides options include Winter Truffle Pommes Puree, Braised Brown Butter Heirloom Carrots, Grilled Lemon Rapini and Lamb Jus. Finish the meal on a sweet note with a Jasmine and Raspberry St. Honore. Price for this family menu is $375.

To order any of the Valentine’s Day menus, please call 416-963-6000. Orders require 24-hours notice. All prices do not include tax, gratuity or add ons. The Hotel also has a gorgeous gift sets including decadent chocolates, as well as spa and wellness items available.

Available for pick up at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto from February 12 to February 14.

Location: 60 Yorkville Avenue

MARBEN RESTAURANT: 80s Themed dinners

Chef Chris Locke is creating a fun 80s themed V-day night in. No way, WAY! The playful four-course spread is complete with movie snacks and a link to a rad playlist. You can even add an assorted box of classic 80’s shots created by The Cloak Bar (oh, the stories of Fuzzy Navels!) or shop the Marben market wine selection for a beverage pairing. Sweet!

The heat-at-home menu (for two) includes:

Pizza Rolls: Fogo Island Snow Crab, bisque curd

“Big Salad” Caesar: Shake-in-the-bag caesar, mussel garum dressing.

Chicken Roulade ‘Cordon Blue’: Pasture raised chicken breast roulade, truffle gouda, smoked Berkshire bacon, breadcrumbs

Twice Baked Potato: Ranch pommel duchesse, duxelles

’16 Candles’ Layer Cake: Chocolate Orange sponge, sourdough miso buttercream, Galliano frosting, strawberry coulis

Movie Night Snacks: Popcorn with 2 seasonings (Oysters & Peaches n’ Cream), Love Hearts, and FunDip!

Available Pick up or Delivery February 12 to 14. Pre-order 72 hours in advance.

Price: $130

Location: 488 Wellington St. West

MCEWAN’S FINE FOODS:

McEwan’s culinary team have created a decadent prix fixe Valentine’s dinner for two perfect for a cozy night in. Menu items include dishes like Grilled Branzino, Woodland Mushroom Pappardelle, Butter Poached Lobster & Seared Steak or Shrimp Gyoza. Dessert options include a Chocolate Torta with rum banana and caramel sauce, Tiramisu, or Espresso Creme Brûlée.

Pick up available at McEwan’s Yonge & Bloor and McEwan’s Shops at Don Mills

Delivery options also available.

GEORGE RESTAURANT: Valentine’s 5 Course Tasting Menu

Enjoy a fine dining experience right in the comforts of your own home with this Toronto favourite. Five courses offer a selection of flavourful and exciting dishes . You’ll want to read descriptions on each dish! Some upgrades available for some courses.

Selections include:

First Course selection: Black Cod with Saffron Pannacotta and Roasted Brussels OR Ocean Trout with Poached Squash and Lentils OR Lobster with Navy Bean Relish and Lemongrass OR vegetarian options

Second Course selection: Ricotta Gnocchi with Chanterelle Mushrooms and Breadcrumbs OR Agnolotti with Pumpkin Seed Crusted Sweetbreads and Carrot OR Orechhiette with Peppercorn and Black Truffle

Third Course selection: Pork Belly with Semolina Cake and Honey Mustard Miso OR Short Rib with Heirloom Beets and Chickpea OR Vegetarian option

Fourth Course selection: Beef Tenderloin with Caramelized Onions and Black Olive OR Lamb with Seasonal Ratatouille and Thai Curry OR Bison Ribeye with Fingerling Potato and Fennel

Fifth Course: Kalhua Chocolate Cake with Espresso Mascarpone and Pear OR Yogurt Cheesecake with White Chocolate and Almond

Add on Cheese Course that includes Chef’s Choice of three cheeses, or pints of homemade gelatos and sorbets from Executive Chef Loseto’s kitchen.

Preorder & Pick up

Price: $125 per person + add ons

Location: 111c Queen Street East

SUMMERHILL MARKET: Valentine’s Day 3-course dinner options

Created in-house by their new Executive Chef Ted Corrado (Rain Luce, George, ROM’s C5, The Drake properties, byMinistry), the restaurant style meals (3 options including a vegetarian meal) makes life easier for a special meal at home. The meals vary from soy braised beef short rib with Nova Scotia Lobster Bisque to Duck Confit Cassoulet to Heirloom Carrot Wellington.Currently available for pre-order.

Price: $50 per person/ per dinner.

Pick up or delivered on February 12, 13, and 14th.

Location: 446 Summerhill Avenue and two other locations

LEE RESTAURANT: Valentine’s Day for Two

Susur Lee’s restaurant has something special on the menu for this V-day. Lovers can nosh on his Signature Singapore Slaw (a favourite in the city!) with organic salmon sashimi, Roasted Diver Scallop wrapped with double smoked bacon with whipped garlic mashed potato, creamed corn (add French Perigord Truffle for $30), French Style Duck Confit Bao with sweet hoisin, Beijing duck garnish, Visayas Adobo Slow Braised Short Rib with squash & caramelized onion ravioli, tomato fennel relish, chive sour cream. The finish off with the Layered Dessert Trio of Coconut Panda Cotta, Passion fruit Gelee, Chocolate Mouse, Caramel Popcorn, Chocolate Strawberries.

Price is $250 (limited availability)

Must be pre-ordered in advance through www.exploretock.com/lee or via email info@leerestaurant.com or phone 416-504-7867

Location: 601 King Street West

SARA RESTAURANT: You, Me & Sara Date Night at-home menu

Sara Restaurant’s weekly changing menu is more than just inspiring and delicious for your next date night. The restaurant will donate the equivalent dollar value in food to help feed the hungry through Seeds of Home Foundation right here in Toronto. Recent date-night menu options include Grilled Rib Eye with Sweet Potato Puree, as well as Lemongrass Coconut Curry Chicken, and Wagyu Reuben.

Date Night Packages available for pick up only, every Saturday from 5pm to 9pm

Prices: vary

Location: 98 Portland Street

WAHLBURGERS:

Valentine’s isn’t only for lovers but for families and friends. It doesn’t always mean it has to be all fancy either! We’re happy for a break out of the kitchen! And when you have kids Valentine’s is a family event, right? Lots of options including smaller portions, salads and plant-based. BBQ Bacon Burger? Yes, please! Double up my Tater Tots order, please! For a limited time, Wahlburgers also offers up free cookie treats (baked and packaged by Cookie Pals Treats in Canada) for your furry doggy family members too! Made with premium ingredients the recipe will ensure that your pup won’t be left behind! Make sure you add this on with your order.

A la carte menu available to order for pick up or delivery through a variety of platforms.

Location: 46 Blue Jays Way

THE ROLLING PIN: For your Valentine’s Sweets

We can always look to The Rolling Pin to inject some fun into any day. From their Food Network Canada’s award winning gourmet donuts to a Skillet S’mores Kit for Two to edible/paintable sugar cookies and cookies with punny sayings, they have the perfect sweeties that make for great social distance drop off pandemic time gifts to let others know you’re thinking about them.

Curbside pick up and delivery available.

Location: 1970 Avenue Road

CHOC/ED:

It’s the little details that count! Made-to-order chocolate covered strawberries by Toronto-based chocolate chef, Elysha Varenbut, are thoughtful and scrumptious! The local shop offers up a variety of customizable box sets for Valentine’s Day. You can choose between different flavours, colours and toppings. from marbled white chocolate to the best selling breakfast bites which come topped with sugary cereals like Fruit Loops. The sets are meant to spark a little edible joy inspired by romance and self-love alike. Available while quantities last. One set even includes five fresh red roses.

Available or pick up or delivery.

Orders can be made at www.choced.ca or email chocedtreats@gmail.com

KANDL LAB: Virtual Valentine’s Date Night Experience

Want a romantic and interactive experience to enjoy together safely at home ? You can now have the signature upscale candle making experience from this much loved Yorkville shop delivered to your doorstep. Custom blend your signature candle fragrance by choosing from 15 different top, middle, and bottom notes. Learn about the art of candle making. Customize even the glass container. Then receive your beautifully packaged 10 oz luxury candle delivered to your door. The 1 1/2 hour class will be led on Zoom by Kandl’s expert teacher and resident candle enthusiast, Louise Abela.

Price for the experience is $130 plus HST per person.

Location: 88 Avenue Road