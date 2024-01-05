Five Minutes With: Toronto Soul Artist Sandra Bouza

Sandra Bouza is an award-winning Independent Roots Soul artist with decades of live performance experience and a powerful voice not easily forgotten. She cut her teeth performing in Toronto and Vancouver clubs and then spent three years honing her craft overseas in Europe and North and West Africa. Her wealth of life experience is evident in her well-crafted and poignant lyrics.

Upon returning to Canada, Bouza invested in her songwriting career and immediately received recognition winning the 2019 Toronto Blues Society Talent Search and representing Toronto at the 2020 International Blues Challenge in Memphis. Her EP “Three Years” received significant radio play in Canada, and her following FACTOR-funded album “Falling Away From Me” received Canadian radio play and rave reviews in Europe. Bouza has recently been nominated for Maple Blues “Best New Artist” award.

Name:

Sandra Bouza

Genre:

Roots Soul

Founded:

1983

# of Albums:

3

Latest Album:

A Sound in the Dark

Latest Single:

A Sound in the Dark

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Too many to choose!

Favourite musician now:

Too many to choose!

Guilty pleasure song:

Toxic by Britney Spears

Live show ritual:

Square breathing and meditation

Favourite local musician:

Charlotte Day Wilson

EP or LP?

LP

Early bird or night owl?

A night owl trying to be an early bird

Road or studio?

Road

Where can we follow you?

Facebook | Instagram | Spotify

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Mahas

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Broadview, because of the view of the city

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

High Park. It feels like an entirely different world

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

The Danforth Music Hall

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Twelfth Fret