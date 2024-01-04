Old Photographs of Dundas Street in Toronto (1900-1980)

Have you ever wondered what life was like on your city’s streets centuries ago? How the hustle and bustle, the people, and the architecture have evolved over time? Well, I recently embarked on a fascinating journey, exploring the depths of Toronto’s rich history by delving into the treasure trove that is the Toronto Archives’ photo collection.
1900 – 1930 – Looking east on Dundas Street from Centre Avenue to University Avenue
During my virtual expedition, I stumbled upon an exquisite gallery of images featuring Dundas Street, one of Toronto’s most iconic and historically significant thoroughfares, captured between the years 1900 through to the 1980s. This delightful discovery now offers us a precious glimpse into the past, allowing us to travel back in time and witness the transformation of this vibrant street through the decades.
Toronto Archives houses an incredible collection of photographs, documents, and records that paint an intricate picture of our city’s heritage. Not only are these images available to browse, but they can also be purchased, giving us the opportunity to own a piece of Toronto’s past and embrace our connection to the generations before us.
1907 – Lansdowne Avenue, looking north to Dundas Street
There’s something undeniably captivating about gazing at old photographs from your city. It’s like peering through a mystical window, where time dissolves, and the stories of those who came before us come alive. Scrolling through snapshots of Dundas Street’s evolution, you’ll witness the humble beginnings of horse-drawn carriages and bustling marketplaces, the birth of the electric streetcar system, and the eventual emergence of the modern metropolis we now call home.
So, what’s the story behind Dundas Street, you may wonder? Named after Lieutenant Governor John Graves Simcoe’s friend, Henry Dundas, 1st Viscount Melville, this iconic street has played an integral role in shaping Toronto’s identity. Stretching across the city and commanding a prominent place in its history, Dundas Street stands as a testament to our collective heritage and the ever-changing landscape that has molded our city into what it is today.
Join me on this immersive journey as we explore the photographs and memories of Dundas Street held within the Toronto Archives. Prepare to be transported through time, to a place where history intertwines with the present, and the past whispers its secrets, waiting to be rediscovered by those curious enough to listen.
1907 – Lansdowne Avenue, west side south of Dundas Street
1908 – Colonel George T. Dennison’s coaches, Dundas Street West
1908 – Northeast corner of University Avenue and Dundas Street West
1909? – Wooden walkway from Dundas Street to Art Gallery
1910? – photograph taken of the north-east corner of Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street
1911 – Church Street north at Wilton Street (Dundas Street) Track laying
1912 – Dundas Street south of Humberside track allowance copy
1912 – Dundas Street south of Humberside track allowance
1912 – Dundas Street West at Royce Avenue (Peacock Hotel)
1912 – Roncesvalles Avenue and Dundas Street looking north
1912 – Runnymede crossing south to Dundas Street
1914 – Dundas and Elizabeth streets
1916 – Dundas Street west at Clendenan Avenue
1917 – Dundas Street and Ossington Avenue – track allowance
1917 – Dundas Street looking east to Ossington Avenue
1917 – Dundas Street track reconstruction – Ossington Avenue to Lansdowne Avenue
1919 – Bond Street and Dundas Street looking south
1919 – Dundas Street west from Bond Street
1919 – Dundas Street, looking east to St. Patrick Street
1920 – 1926 – billboard located on the north side of Dundas Street East, east of Yonge Street. View is looking south-east.
1920 – 1926 – photograph of a painted wall advertisement on the side of a building located at the north-west corner of Dundas Street West and St. Patrick Street.
1920 – 1926 – photograph of two painted wall advertisements on the side of a building occupied by Joseph F. Crummey, Upholsterer, 377 Dundas Street East, at Ontario Street, south-east corner.
1920 – Ossington Avenue looking south of Dundas Street
1921 – Garage, Dundas Street
1922 – 38 to 50 Dundas Street East
1922 – Michaelson’s East End Bargain House, 310 Parliament Street, at Dundas Street East, lit with Humphrey gas arc lamps
1922 – Old Country Furniture store, southwest corner of Dundas Street and Pacific Avenue
1923 – 1615 Dundas Street West – oil tanks
1923 – Canadian Electric Diners Limited
1927 – Corner of Bloor Street West and Dundas Street West
1928 – Northeast corner Dundas and Bay streets – Bay Street widening
1928 – Southwest corner of Pacific Avenue and Dundas Street
1929 – 1930 – photograph of a rooftop billboard location, Yonge Street, at Dundas Sttreet East, south-east corner. View is looking south-east.
1929 – Centre Avenue and Dundas Street
1929 – Traffic stopped for passing steam locomotive at level crossing
1930 – “Telegram” paper box at 59 Dundas Street East
1930 – 1935 – photograph of signage at a service station, Dundas Street East, east of Jarvis Street.
1930 – 1935 – photograph of two rooftop billboards atop a building located at the south-west corner of Bay Street and Dundas Street West.
1930 – Red Indian station, Beauford Road and Dundas Street
1930 – Southeast corner Dundas Street and Brock Avenue
1934 – 786 Dundas Street West
1935 – Apollo Theatre
1935 – Dundas Street, south side, east, at Parkway
1937 – 1939 – photograph of a rooftop electric sign. View is looking east along Dundas Street West towards Yonge Street.
1937 – 1939 – photograph of storefront signage, 2871-2873 Dundas Street West.
1937 – Dundas Street East, looking east, past River Street
1939 – 1778-1780 Dundas Street West — College Street Extension
1940 – Southeast corner Dundas Street and University Avenue
1950 – Firehall No. 7 and police station at 468-470 Dundas Street East
1951 – Dundas and Dufferin street – intersection looking east
1953 – Dundas Street West, looking west from Bathurst Street copy
1953 – Dundas Street West, looking west from Bathurst Street
1954 – Dundas Street East looking east from 100′ west of Broadview Avenue
1954 – Dundas Street West
1957 – Dundas Street West, looking north from Chelsea
1960 – College Street looking west to Dundas Street
1960 – Dundas Street West, looking east from Sorauren
1960 – Dundas Street West, looking west from Sorauren
1960? – 568-574 Dundas Street
1960? – 625 Dundas Street
1966 – Alexandra Park- Dundas Street-1
1968 – Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street West intersection-1
1970-1972 – Yonge Street and Dundas Street, looking east
1970-1988 – Street signs at Dundas and Coolmine
1972 – 1986 – Houses at 388 to 406 Dundas Street East
1972 – 1987 – Dundas Street, looking north-east to Mutual Street
1972 – Corner of Beverley Street and Dundas Street, looking north-west
1972 – Corner of Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street, looking north-east
1972 – Corner of Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street, looking north-west
1972 – Corner of Broadview Avenue and Dundas Street, looking south-east
1972 – Corner of Church Street and Dundas Street, looking south-east
1972 – Corner of Dalhousie Street and Dundas Street, looking north-east
1972 – Corner of Dalhousie Street and Dundas Street, looking north-west
1972 – Corner of Dundas Street and Larch Street, looking south-east
1972 – Corner of Dundas Street and Victoria Street, looking north-west
1972 – Corner of Dundas Street and Victoria Street, looking south-east
1972 – Corner of Dundas Street and Victoria Street, looking south-west
1972 – Corner of Huron Street and Dundas Street, looking north-west
1972 – Corner of Jarvis Street and Dundas Street, looking north-west, showing the Hotel Warwick
1972 – Corner of Mutual Street and Dundas Street, looking north-east
1972 – Corner of Parliament Street and Dundas Street, looking north-east
1972 – Corner of Parliament Street and Dundas Street, looking north-west
1972 – Corner of Parliament Street and Dundas Street, looking south-west
1972 – Corner of Pembroke Street and Dundas Street, looking south-west
1972 – Corner of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street, looking north-west
1972 – Corner of Sherbourne Street and Dundas Street, looking south-east
1972 – Corner of Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street, looking north-east
1972 – Corner of Spadina Avenue and Dundas Street, looking south-east
1972 – Corner of University Avenue and Dundas Street, looking north
1974 – Ford Hotel – under demolition – view west on Dundas Street at Yonge Street
1977 – 1983 – Yonge Street, looking south to Dundas Street
1977-1982 – Street vendor on Yonge Street at Dundas Street
1978 – 1980 – Yonge Street, looking south from Dundas Square
1978-1980 – Yonge Street, looking north from Dundas Square
1980-1989 – Streetcar loading at Dundas Street, looking east from Yonge Street
1980? – Annette Street and Dundas Street West
1980? – Dundas Street West, looking east to University Avenue
1980? – Dundas Street West, looking south-east to University Avenue
1980? – Toronto Police Services 52 Division on Dundas Street looking east from St. Patrick Street
1981 – Bond Street Temple – northeast corner at Dundas Street
1981 – Toronto Western Hospital – view on Bathurst Street, near Dundas Street