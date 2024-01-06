Fate the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Meet Fate, the perfect companion for those who crave constant feline affection! This sweet little fuzz-muffin is a lap aficionado, and she often stands on your lap to enjoy every moment of petting. Fate is a laid-back and friendly cat who adores head and ear rubs. She may not be the most playful, but her love for attention and treats more than makes up for it. Fate doesn’t hesitate to enjoy some food while our staff and volunteers spend time with her. She would thrive in a home where she can continue to bask in the affection of her human companions. A quiet and loving environment would be perfect for this adorable and sweet senior cat. While Fate may not be the most playful, her charming personality and love for lap-sitting make her an ideal companion for someone seeking a loving feline friend.

Fate

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 14 Years old

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

