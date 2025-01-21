Todd the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Todd is a 1-year-old Bulldog mix with a heart full of love and a strong desire to please. He’s a big boy, but don’t let his size fool you -he’s got a goofy, playful personality and is always ready to make new friends! While Todd is still learning that the world isn’t as scary as it seems, his sweet and affectionate nature shines through every day. He might bark at unfamiliar people or things, but once he feels safe and comfortable, he’s all about cuddles and affection.

Todd is a toy lover at heart. He adores playing fetch, tug-of-war, and chewing on his favourite toys. Whether it’s bonding with his human friends or entertaining himself with a squeaky toy, Todd is always having fun! He responds really well to positive reinforcement, so training sessions are a breeze. He thrives on praise, rubs, and treats, and with a little guidance, he’ll be the star student in any home that values positive, play-based training.

Although Todd’s big, strong frame may make him seem like a tough guy, he still has a bit of a puppy side, which can be endearing but also a little challenging at times. However, his eagerness to please means he’s highly trainable, and with consistent training, he’ll be a wonderful addition to any family. Once Todd understands the rules of his new home, he’ll settle in and become the loyal companion you’ve been waiting for.

Todd’s biggest motivator is being close to his humans. He thrives on feeling loved and safe. When out for walks, Todd can sometimes get overwhelmed by new sights and sounds, especially in unfamiliar places. But with time and patience, he’s sure to gain confidence. Todd might do well with another doggy friend, especially if introductions are slow and positive. It’s important to give Todd time to relax and trust that he doesn’t need to act tough around new four-legged companions.

If you’re looking for a lovable, trainable, and loyal companion who wants nothing more than to be by your side, Todd could be the perfect fit for your family! He’s just waiting for the right person to show him that the world is full of love and adventure. Come meet Todd and let him show you just how special he is- he’s ready to be your best buddy!

Todd

Breed: Mixed Breed, Large (over 44 lbs fully grown), Mix

Age: 1 Year 3 Months

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: White / Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

