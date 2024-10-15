Known for his prolific talent, Armenian French artist Gérard Paraghamian, has become a name synonymous with boundless talent for his mastery of artistic creations. Paraghamian adds to his impressive collection of artwork, Abstract: An Artist’s Journey II. Abstract: An Artist’s Journey II is filled with breathtaking works – unique mixes of solo, diptych and triptych compositions reflecting Paraghamian’s journey as an artist. This work is heavily influenced by Paraghamian’s travels and his response to the turmoil he sees ravaging many parts of the world.

Abstract art is an expressive medium which conveys imagery through the use of texture, composition, colours and patterns, comparable to imagery which reflects an accurate depiction of visual reality. Abstract art fosters abstract thought by encouraging the observers to pay attention to the details and subtleties of the artwork. This modality arguably frees the mind from the constraints of visual reality, stimulating and activating new or underutilized cognitive and emotional processes.

Paraghamian expertly evokes the emotions of audiences with this compelling work of art. The complementary coupling of texture and colour fosters introspective thoughts and feelings. The compositions are enthralling; the imagery expertly reflects the texture, emphasizing the intricacy of the included pieces. Abstract: An Artist’s Journey II moves audiences into another facet of Paraghamian’s creativity. Many of the works presented elicit complex responses. In particular, the Beaux Arts I and Beaux Arts II are captivating. These works depict strong, beautiful, feminine characters – with beguiling eyes. There is an unquantifiable element Paraghamian depicts in the eyes of these pieces. Art lovers will experience a host of inexplicable emotions while enjoying the Beaux Arts I and II portraits. Abstract: An Artist’s Journey II demonstrates Paraghamian’s capacity to capture a boundless range of depth through abstract imagery and intricate portraits. This work of art speaks to the vast talent reflected in many of the pieces in Paraghamian’s prodigious portfolio.

Beyond the exquisite contemplative pieces, Paraghamian regales audiences with tales of painting as a child in France and emigrating with his parents to Quebec at an early age, wherein his talents flourished. His affinity to self-express through illustration is one of Paraghamian’s earliest memories. His desire to bring life to his words felt like a dream as Paraghamian grew into a young man. Dissuaded by the impracticality of being an artist, Paraghamian found himself at a crossroads. When faced with this juncture – life as a musician or one as an artist, he chose his art. On the Waterfront… Toronto was the painting that changed Paraghamian’s journey into the world of professional artistry. This piece became a trademark style, synonymous with Paraghamian. Many of his works, including those reflected in An Artist’s Journey use similar styles of composition.

Artiste extraordinaire, Paraghamian, has a keen eye for detail. There is something to be said about how his works render audiences contemplative. Abstract: An Artist’s Journey II allows aficionados to see another side of this prolific artist. Many may remember, An Artist’s Journey, which reflects works similar to Paraghamian’s trademark piece, On the Waterfront… Toronto. Abstract: An Artist’s Journey II differs in that it showcases works which may be unfamiliar to Paraghamian’s audience.

Abstract: An Artist’s Journey II was crafted with the support of the George and Helen Vari Foundation. The Vari’s Foundation supports many philanthropic initiatives, especially in education, in honour of the humanitarian efforts of the late power couple. The Vari’s received many prestigious accolades – George was a member of the Queen’s Privy Council, while Helen, was a member of the Order of Canada and received the Queen Elizabeth II Golden and Diamond Jubilee awards. Paraghamian found this book to be an avenue of expression in response to the plight of the world at the moment.

Despite notoriety for his influence in the art world, Paraghamian has long worked as a musician. GéGé serves as Paraghamian’s stage name and he boasts several albums including, Pour Toujours and Retrospective. The art and music collections found in The Art of Gérard Paraghamian offer audiences a glimpse into Paraghamian’s creative ventures throughout his impactful career. Art lovers will relish seeing Paraghamian’s growth as an artist through the years. Listen to Paraghamian’s beautiful arrangement, Captured Melody, while you explore his journey as an artist. This will transform your experience in unexpected, immersive ways.